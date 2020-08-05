Montes Anderson’s Video Story Is Not From Beirut Explosion

Montes Anderson posted an extremely graphic video on his Facebook story which appeared to show dead body bodies lying in the street following the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday. The influencer’s video quickly went viral, as many of his followers believed this devastating clip was part of the aftermath in Beirut, and that he experienced the traumatic event in person.

However, the video Anderson shared on his Facebook story shows the extremely graphic aftermath of a deadly crash that took place on August 2, in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, a metropolitan area in Curitiba, Brazil.

The Curitiba car crash, which involved 16 vehicles, left 8 people dead and 22 injured. Anderson pulled a clip from the 2-minute and 35-second video posted on bestgore.com. Warning for those who click on the link, the video shows numerous severed body parts and deceased victims sprawled on the highway near the Avenida Rui Barbosa intersection.

At Least 135 People Died in the Beirut Explosion & Anderson was Called Out for Using the Devastation for Clout

A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o — Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020



As of August 5, CNN reported that at least 135 people died and thousands were injured after 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded on Tuesday.

The massive blast, which took place at 6:07 p.m. local time, near Beirut’s central district, created a huge mushroom cloud and caused a shake that registered as a 3.3 magnitude earthquake. According to witnesses, homes and structures located as far as 6 miles away from the blast site were damaged.

Due to the devastating nature of the explosion, Anderson’s followers who figured out the video he posted was misleading, accused the influencer of sharing the extremely graphic clip for attention.

After an outpouring of support was shown to Anderson in the comments section on numerous of his Facebook photos, one follower wrote, “I hope you and your family are ok… sending love to you all over there,” a few of his followers shamed him for promoting the gruesome scene.

One person trying to set the record straight commented, “He and his family were nowhere near” the Beirut explosion. “He’s just posting a video from a bad car wreck in Brazil and pretending it was from the explosion… It was horrible and so is what happened to anyone involved, but there’s always people like this punk trying to gain from it somehow.”

Another follower wrote, “He [doesn’t live there]. He’s using the bombing as a way to get attention.”

Montes Anderson Has a Second Facebook Profile Under the Name Anderson Montes

Montes Anderson has a second Facebook page under the name Anderson Montes, where he lists his hometown as Bogota, Columbia, and in a relationship with A’ndrea G’p.

Under his Montes Anderson profile page, he lists his hometown as Dubai and states that he’s is single in his “About Me” section.

