Man Who Shot Woman For Stealing Nazi Flag Claims Self-Defense

When Kyndal McVey took a dare at a party in Enid, Oklahoma in the middle the night on June 28 to steal a neighbor’s Nazi flag, she likely didn’t think that it would lead to being shot multiple times. But that’s what happened as she ran back to the party with one of Alexander Feaster’s captured Nazi flags that he regularly displayed outside of his home.

According to Oklahoma’s Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Feaster may have even been waiting for the opportunity. In the arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, it says after the shooting when deputies searched Feaster’s home they discovered a chair placed near the front of the house facing the door with an ashtray containing several cigarette butts by the chair. There was also a pouch with handcuffs in it next to the chair and several guns lying around.

“It appeared that Mr. Feaster was anticipating an incident to take place and had been watching from that spot,” the police report said.

What’s more, Feaster had surveillance of the entire incident on his security cameras and according to the police report, it clearly showed McVey running across the street back toward the party when he shot her without warning. Deputies say they found seven spent shell casings and they believe a total of eight were fired from an AK-15 rifle at the 26-year-old woman. According to The Smoking Gun, Feaster told a judge he “acted in self-defense.”

But Deputy Marshall Woodson wrote in Feaster’s arrest affidavit, “It is important to note that Kyndal did not appear to be in any way a threat to Feaster due to her obviously running away from his residence with only a flag in her hand.”

Feaster Told The Court That He’d Received Numerous Threats & People Had Stolen his Nazi Memorabilia Several Times Before.

Feaster is facing possible life in prison if he is convicted. He was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge for shooting McVey, but he paints himself as the victim.

Court records show that Feaster asked to preserve the numerous complaints he made to law enforcement about people stealing his flags and Nazi memorabilia he had on display outside of his home. He also said there have been drive-by shootings and projectiles thrown at his house.

Feaster’s initial bond was $500,000 but was lowered to $75,000 on Aug. 14. He argued for his bond to be lowered saying, he is a “patriotic citizen” and “loyal American” but his political beliefs caused people to harass and threaten him, according to The Smoking Gun, because those beliefs and their symbols are “associated in the public’s consciousness with the Third Reich and National Socialism.”

The argument to lower Feaster’s bond was successful and he was released on bond on Aug. 14, court records show. Part of that agreement is that the 45-year-old must live with his mother and step-father in Kay County and that he is to have no communication with McVey.

McVey Underwent Multiple Surgeries & Weeks in the Hosptial But Some Say She Should Not Have Gone on Private Property To Steal

McVey, who was shot multiple times in the legs and lower torso, continues to heal. A Go-Fund-Me set up for the injured woman was last updated on July 18, saying “Kyndal is still doing good. She had a little setback. She had to have another surgery due to an abscess from infection. She is still in the hospital in a regular room. Just following doctors’ orders in order to get stronger and be able to come home!”

The Go-Fund-Me has garnered only a little over $3,600 since June 30, and some say McVey was in the wrong for going on Feaster’s property to steal his belongings. Heather Riley says she is McVey’s best friend and she is the one who set up the Go-Fund-Me to help with medical bills. When she posted it on her Facebook Page several commenters said McVey was the one who was in the wrong in the situation.

One commenter said, “Well, all this could of been prevented if that crazy girl didn’t intrude on the man’s property stealing what don’t belong to her. Stupid decisions come with severe consequences. Sorry, but she deserved every bit of it!”

Another said, “What’s crazy is, she didn’t have no right grabbing anything from his porch period. And I hope she learned her lesson end of story.”

A third person said, “This girl thought she was entitled to steal and trespass on other’s property! Unfortunately, her wounds are self-inflicted, and her drunken behavior reflects badly on her and her family.”

In response, someone said, “No, her wounds were inflicted by an armed Nazi. He’s actually not within his rights to defend his Nazi flag with deadly force. He has to prove, very specifically, how it was that his life was in danger.”

And finally someone wrote, “Wow! I’m shocked by all the racist comments. I hope your friend recovers soon.”

