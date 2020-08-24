Republican Convention: What Time & Channel Is the RNC on TV Tonight?

The Republican National Convention kicks off tonight on Monday, August 24. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it on TV, including what time and channel it will be on.

The Main RNC Event Starts at 9 p.m. Eastern

Although some events are starting in the morning, the main programming for the RNC begins at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Mountain/6 p.m. Pacific.) The program lasts until 11 p.m. Eastern. Some convention proceedings will start at 9 a.m. Eastern on Monday, the New York Times reported, but the main coverage is expected to take place during prime time from 9-11 p.m. Eastern, New York Intelligencer reported. Of course, you might tune in earlier than that if you want to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

The main part of the program is supposed to be about two hours long every night during prime time, but some television stations have said that they only plan to show the second half, while others will be showing more events throughout the day or will be starting their coverage earlier.

TV Guide reported the following plans for TV coverage tonight:

ABC News: 7-11 p.m. Eastern

CBS News: 10-11 p.m. Eastern (The streaming site CBSN will have coverage starting at 5 p.m. Eastern.)

C-SPAN: 8:20 p.m. Eastern for 3 hours and 40 minutes (plus coverage at 9 a.m. Eastern)

CNN: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern

MSNBC: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern

NBC News: 10-11 p.m. Eastern

To find out what channel any of these networks are on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel your preferred network is on for you.

You can also catch it on TV via Amazon Prime Video, AT&T U-Verse Channel 121 (SD) or Channel 1212 (HD), DirecTV Channel 201, or DirecTV Puerto Rico Channel 700.

If you’d rather just watch on TV, you can watch this live stream from Fox News below. The stream begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Live: RNC Day 1 | Featuring President Trump, Nikki Haley, Jim Jordan and othersExpected speakers: Sen. Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tanya Weinreis. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-08-10T23:07:08Z

The Schedule

Tonight’s schedule includes the following speakers, who will speak at some point during the evening. An exact time is not available. President Donald Trump is expected to speak at one point every night during the convention.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tonight’s theme is “Land of Promise.”

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to run in the same time slots on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, along with Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are scheduled for Wednesday night.

Thursday is the final day of the convention, culminating in a speech by Trump as he officially accepts his nomination.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates