‘Miss Molly’ Body Identified: Who Is Robin Ann Green?

The body of a woman who went missing 34 years ago, and has since been referred to as “Miss Molly”, has been identified as Robin Ann Green of Los Angeles, according to KSAL.

At a media conference on Tuesday afternoon in Saline County, per KSAL, Sheriff Roger Soldan said Green was only 28 at the time of her death. She was living in Los Angeles and had traveled to Minnesota, where her ex-husband and children lived, for a visit.

Green was last seen with her husband, Michael Lewis Green, on December 28, 1985. Her body was discovered on January 25, 1986, in a creek along Interstate 70, approximately 90 miles north of Wichita. According to CNN, the body was partially clothed when it was found.

Here’s what we know:

Breakthroughs in Science Helped Identify Green’s Body

Over the years, police have attempted to identity “Miss Molly” on countless occasions. They previously released a sketch of the woman, and later confirmed that she had “blue eyes and brown hair with frosted highlights,” CNN previously reported.

In 2017, according to Fox4, police in Saline County urged those with missing relatives to submit DNA.

According to KSAL, Green’s body was exhumed last year in order to obtain a sample of her DNA. The outlet reported, “There was no match generated by INTERPOL or the FBI. Soldan then sought out other DNA data bases. Through a database in Minnesota which Robin’s children had submitted a sample several years ago there was a match.”

Green’s identity was later confirmed through dental records.

The Case Is an Open Murder Investigation

After Green went missing in 1985, she was not listed as a missing person. However, she was legally declared deceased and authorities investigated her death as a homicide.

No one has been arrested in connection to Green’s case. According to Fox40, Soldan says that Green’s husband, Michael, died in 2007, and has not been ruled out as a suspect.

“We have requested (information) from the agencies that were involved in some of the criminal things that we know about,” Soldan said, according to KWCH. “We’re still waiting on those. You can imagine they’re not modernized and some of those agencies are working from home still, so there’s been a delay in getting reports. The next step will be trying to talk to someone that’s still alive that knew (Green), any known associates that we can get in contact with out there.”

Salina native Ricky Tebrugge, who created a Facebook page eight years ago in an attempt to help bring awareness to the case, told Fox 40, “This has been a long time coming, and I’m really glad that it’s coming… It just sticks in the back of your mind, are they ever going to find out who she is, are they ever going to find out who the perpetrator was?”

He added, “The next piece would be to take that information and they can tie it back to who she was involved with that did this to her.”

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

