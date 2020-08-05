Stimulus Check 2: What Is the August 7 Deadline?

Republicans and Democrats are negotiating the details of a second stimulus package. They have until August 7, when the Senate takes its next recess, to reach a consensus on the parameters of the bill. However, in the words of the Washington Post, the August recess date is “not looking feasible,” and the House of Representatives and Senate may have to delay their recesses until a bill passes.

Both sides of the aisle have indicated that they’ve reached an agreement for a deadline, which is the end of this week, according to CNN. Mnuchin added that if legislators can reach an agreement by Friday, Congress could pass the relief package legislation next week. While some legislators have appeared positive about reaching a consensus on a relief bill, CNN reported those briefed on the talks as saying the two sides remain “nowhere near a deal.”

If a deal is not reached by Friday, it seems unlikely that Congress will pause until their September session to continue negotiations on a package, according to CNET. Rather, discussions would continue into next week.

Commitment to Reach a Deal by Friday

Mnuchin says agreement reached on timeline: Deal this week if they can make one , pass it next week — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) August 4, 2020

While the details of the stimulus package are still being ironed out, Republicans and Democrats have made a commitment to reaching a decision by Friday.

This agreement on a timeline, according to the Washington Post, came during a meeting between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The group has reportedly been meeting daily for a week.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post quoted President Trump as saying, “I may not have to sign [executive orders]. Progress is being made.”

‘This Is the Most Important Thing We Need to Be Doing’

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt has insinuated that if a deal is not reached by Friday, then there’s little hope of another stimulus package. “If there’s not a deal by Friday, there won’t be a deal,” Blunt said.

A number of legislators have disagreed with Senator Blunt. The Washington Post quoted Sen. John Cornyn (Tex.), as saying, “How do you think it looks for us to be back home when this is unresolved?… This is the most important thing we need to be doing.”

Senator Marco Rubio echoed those sentiments, saying, “Real people are sitting back home and wondering why all the Kabuki games, why can’t we just do it?”

One thing Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on is the need for another round of stimulus checks.

On August 2, Mnuchin said, “I could have them out immediately… If I could get [the new stimulus bill] passed tomorrow, I could start printing them the following week,” reported CNET.

The stimulus package on the table now is the HEALS Act, which proposes a stimulus check model comparable to the CARES Act. Under the HEALS Act, eligible Americans earning less than $75,000 would receive up to $1,200, plus $500 per dependent regardless of their age, according to AS.com.

The HEALS Act also proposes $100 billion in school funding, a sequel paycheck protection program and extended federal unemployment benefits.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Did the HEROES Act Pass?