Tianna Arata: ‘Free Tianna’ Trends as Accused California BLM Protester Draws Support

Tianna Arata is a Black Lives matter protest organizer who is drawing national attention after San Luis Obispo, California, police asked prosecutors to charge her with five felonies and three misdemeanors for accusations that stem from a July 21 protest.

Arata was arrested that day and now, according to San Luis Obispo.com, Arata “could potentially face several years in San Luis Obispo County Jail.”

Arata has not been charged. Prosecutors are reviewing the police referral, and the case is drawing national attention and sparking outrage from those who think the potential charges are too stiff. There is a major petition drive to support Arata, 20.

The hashtag #FreeTianna trended on Twitter as news of Arata’s situation spread.

she should NOT be facing 15 years in PRISON FOR ORGANIZING A PROTEST. REPLY TO THIS TWEET WITH #FREETIANNA !!!!!! — Sarah Baska (@SarahBaska) August 10, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Accuse Arrata of Striking a Vehicle With a Flagpole

stop being quiet. share a link, tweet the hashtag, sign the petition. tianna is a 20yr old activist. someone we KNOW. now facing FIFTEEN YEAR in prison for a peaceful protest, it could be anyone we know next. #FreeTiannaNow — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 10, 2020

Police shared a lengthy statement about Arata on their Facebook page. “A protest in the City of San Luis Obispo today resulted in significant public safety risks for protesters and community members,” they wrote.

“The City supports peaceful protests and the expression of free speech, but actions that put the safety of the public at risk cannot be tolerated and detract from the ability for voices to be heard at this important time.”

They gave this alleged chronology:

“Early Monday morning the City of San Luis Obispo became aware of a planned, peaceful protest scheduled for today. The San Luis Obispo Police Department immediately began reaching out to group organizers to ensure the safety of the protesters and community. This type of communication has led to many safe protests and rallies that have recently taken place in the City.”

Here’s the rest of the account:

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell contacted protest organizer, Tianna Arata, prior to the event and was ensured the event at Mitchell Park would be peaceful. The protest began at 4:00 pm at Mitchell Park and at approximately 5:15 pm transitioned to a march of approximately 300 people through the downtown area. The protesters entered Highway 101, putting in jeopardy the safety of protesters, motorists, and law enforcement and blocked all lanes in both directions for nearly an hour. Law enforcement resources were limited based on expectations of a peaceful protest. While on the freeway protesters damaged the hood of a passenger vehicle and smashed the rear window where a 4 year-old child was in the back seat and had glass shattered on him. Shortly after 7:10 pm the protest left the highway using the northbound California Boulevard exit and began to move toward Monterey Street. Protesters stopped and surrounded a vehicle at Monterey and California before moving toward downtown and returning to Mitchell Park. Some individuals were also observed chasing down and throwing objects at a vehicle. The group returned to Mitchell Park at approximately 7:30 pm where they continued to hold the protest until dispersing at around 8:00 pm. The Police Department arrested Arata on charges of Participation in a Riot (PC 404), Unlawful Assembly (PC 407), Conspiracy (PC 182a), Unlawful Imprisonment (PC 236) and Resisting Arrest (PC 148) after the protest concluded. The decision to arrest Arata was made in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office based on Arata’s actions and the actions of the organized group. During the arrest of Arata, a San Luis Obispo Police Officer was assaulted by an individual, who was subsequently arrested for PC 405a and PC 69. The officer suffered minor injuries.

“The City of San Luis Obispo supports peaceful protests,” said Police Chief Deanna Cantrell in the release, “but we will not support violent acts and will continue to take action to protect our community.”

On July 22, San Luis Obispo police wrote in another statement on Facebook:

***UPDATE*** The driver of the grey vehicle has been identified. ***MEDIA RELEASE*** WHAT: SLOPD Seeking Identity of Vandalism Victim WHERE: 1300 block of Chorro St. WHEN: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at approximately 8:00 pm The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking information on the identity of the driver of a grey vehicle that was struck by protest organizer Tianna Arata during the march on Tuesday evening, July 21st. Arata can been seen in the video holding a flagpole and striking the vehicle with it as the vehicle attempted to leave the area. If you have information, please contact Detective Miguel Lozano at 805-594-8011.

2. A Petition Supporting Arata Has More Than 180,000 Signatures & Calls the Police Account a ‘False Narrative’

There is a petition supporting Arata on Change.org that has more than 180,000 signatures.

“On Tuesday, July 21, Tianna Arata was arrested by SLO PD at about 8 p.m. near Mitchell Park as she and other demonstrators were loading up a car after the protest — which at one point stopped traffic on Highway 101 — and had already dispersed,” it reads.

“The subsequent press release from the SLO PD on events leading up to the arrest omits important facts to create a false narrative depicting the protesters as promoting violence. Tianna and other protest leaders have led numerous peaceful protests over the past several months. It’s clear that the SLO County District Attorney and SLO PD are using the arrest of Tianna as a political statement to try and suppress their first amendment right to protest.”

The petition adds: “Tianna’s arrest and charges were unjust. Our community should come together to support her and her family. Protect our young black lives movement leaders right to protest and demand that the district attorney not pursue any charges against Tianna Arata. Our young black leaders deserve to be heard, seen, and supported.”

According to CalCoastNews, “During Arata’s arrest, 22-year-old Elias Bautista yelled at an officer before kicking him in the crotch.”

3. Other Community Activists Are Supporting Arata

Tianna Arata streamed the protests live on Instagram. Prior to this video, the protesters marched on Highway 101, causing it to be closed in both directions. The police stood by until the protest ended. As crowds dispersed, Tianna was arrested on five charges: Participation in a riot (PC 404), Unlawful assembly (PC 407), Conspiracy (PC 182a), Unlawful imprisonment (PC 236) and Resisting Arrest (PC 148).

Women’s March San Luis Obispo Organizers shared a letter to the District Attorney on Facebook.

“On behalf of Women’s March San Luis Obispo (WMSLO), we are writing to you to express our support for Tianna Arata and Elias Bautista, who are facing felony and misdemeanor charges as recommended by the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD), following a protest for racial and social justice on July 21, 2020,” it reads.

“As a longtime member of the Police and Community Together (PACT) group, WMSLO is disappointed to see these out-of-proportion charges brought forward, and urges you not to pursue them, as they are not in the interest of justice. Having organized numerous peaceful demonstrations in San Luis Obispo County, WMSLO understands the importance of civil disobedience, acts of which have moved this country forward toward a more just future when nothing else would.”

The letter concludes: “Systemic racism is intricately interwoven in our society. People of color face the consequences daily, and our county is not free from it. Tianna Arata and Elias Bautista are youth leaders who carry the burden that does not belong to them. In response, those sworn to protect them imply that systemic racism does not exist here, and the Black Lives Matter movement does not hold merit. This is why civil disobedience is necessary. Fighting for justice includes taking risks, and not everyone has the courage. These two young people took the lead, and now their futures are in jeopardy. There is no justice in putting their lives on the line. WMSLO respectfully requests that you will consider the future of these young people and the best interest of our community by not pursuing SLOPD’s recommendations.”

Race Matters SLO County wrote in a Facebook statement,

The escalation of charges against youth protester Tianna Arata is incredibly disappointing; and this is a clear singling out of one young leader among many. While we acknowledge those who aren’t aligned with every decision made during recent months, these trumped up charges are meant to target and intimidate the community into silence. Young people in our community have been putting in the work to learn and grow in their activism; and this movement and moment demand that we all learn and grow in our own ways. This decision by the San Luis Obispo Police Department, leaves us wondering about how their actions reflect their expressed commitments to ‘affecting positive change’ and ‘cultivating a culturally inclusive environment.’ We urge Dan Dow to forge a path toward healing — by not pursuing SLOPD’s recommendations.

4. The District Attorney Is Investigating the ‘Facts of the Arrests’

#freetianna #blacklivesmatter #Repost @leemerrittesq

#TiannaArata was arrested for being a protest leader in San Luis Obispo— the most recent example of America's justice system demonstrating its ability to arrest everyone but the men who murdere… — LadySolitaire 🌷💜🦋 (@LadySolitaire83) August 11, 2020

On July 24, the San Luis Obispo District Attorney wrote a Facebook statement “regarding the arrests of Ms. Tianna Arata and Mr. Elias Bautista.”

“Please know that it is premature for the District Attorney’s Office to make any determination on the case that is currently being investigated by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding the facts of the arrests of Ms. Tianna Arata and Mr. Elias Bautista. Once law enforcement agencies have concluded their investigation(s), they will likely refer the case(s) to our office for review,” the post reads.

“Only at that time will we be able to conduct our independent evaluation of the evidence and make a factual determination of whether criminal charges should be filed in Court. It would be inappropriate and counterproductive for this office to provide an opinion at this time based on social media posts or media reports that may or may not be borne out by the evidence (facts) gathered in the pending investigation(s). We will carefully and thoroughly examine all of the evidence submitted before making any final determination.”

5. A GoFundMe Page to Help Tianna Has Raised More Than $37,000

“This is Tianna,” says the GoFundMe page organized to help Arata. “Another African American who was wrongfully accused and detained by exercising her right to protest. Tianna is an educated, inspirational, young woman who I, have personally know for years. She has been fighting for the black community through her blood, sweat, and tears for months! She has organized many peaceful protests in the San Luis Obispo community. This is where her story begins…”

The post continued: “On Tuesday July 21, 2020, Tianna organized another peaceful protest. The false media has reported that the protest was a riot. A car windshield was broken, and a ‘child was in the car.’ However, there was no child and no indicator that the people protesting broke the windshield. The media also said that protesters threw objects at law enforcement however, this wasn’t the case.”

The page continues: “During the protest, a car ambushed Tianna’s body, almost hitting her. She was terrified and used whatever was in her hands to hit the car and protect herself. Instead of finding the person who tried to hit her, the San Luis Obispo police department arrested Tianna for rioting, unlawful assembly, conspiracy, unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest. There are also videos that show that Tianna was not resisting arrest. The San Luis Obispo police department has targeted her, throwing her whatever charges they could possibly get away with.”

