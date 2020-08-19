How Many Attended Trump’s Yuma, Arizona, Rally? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump continued his series of unofficial rallies with an event in Yuma, Arizona today on Tuesday, August 18 that was attended by several hundred people. He’s hosting the events as an alternative to the Democratic National Convention speeches. His “rally” on Tuesday was held at the Defense Contractor Complex – Joe Foss Hangar. On his website, it was officially called “President Donald J. Trump to deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Immigration and Border Security.” People were asked to register online for this event.

Several Hundred People Attended Trump’s Yuma Rally

Trump’s visit to Yuma, Arizona was in part to accept an endorsement from the National Border Patrol, CNN reported. The temperature was 107 degrees and attendees stayed inside the hangar for the event. Trump joked at one point that it felt like it was 122 degrees.

Miguel Marquez of CNN tweeted that there were several hundred people at the Yuma rally, crowded into a hanger.

Trump campaign event in Yuma. Zero social distancing and maybe 50% sometimes wearing masks. Several hundred people crowded into the hanger. The doors were opened about an hour ago. Few wore masks on busses to transport supporters. Yuma Co today reports an 18% pos rate. pic.twitter.com/8HNES4rVjp — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) August 18, 2020

Although some photos from the rally seemed to show more people wearing masks than at his events yesterday, there were still quite a few in attendance who were not wearing masks. Miguel Marquez of CNN shared the photo below, saying that there were few masks in the rafters. He estimated that about half of the people wore masks, and some didn’t wear masks on the buses but put them on once they arrived.

Very few masks in the rafters and no distancing. After all the hospitals CNN has been in and the number of critically sick people we’ve seen and with AZ still fighting its outbreak, this seems a very unwise event. pic.twitter.com/P89GoBHjhE — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) August 18, 2020

Rafael Carranza of AZ Central also shared in a tweet below that people weren’t social distancing while standing in line and few were wearing masks at that point in time.

HAPPENING NOW: The line for people waiting to be bused to Pres. #Trump’s speech on immigration in #Yuma stretches down the Civic Center lot.

It’s 104° right now, paramedics are out here treating some people.

There’s no social distancing, hardly anyone is wearing a face mask. pic.twitter.com/bVqdGnKI1C — Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) August 18, 2020

Here’s another photo from the event:

Kelli Ward who heads up the AZGOP is here. Sometimes wearing a face shield, sometimes not. pic.twitter.com/TvC0ezMER5 — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) August 18, 2020

Trump praised Gov. Doug Ducey during his speech, and he referred to Joe Biden as being the “puppet of the radical left-wing movement.” He claimed that the Democrats want “the elimination of America’s borders” and that they want to take down the wall and have more sanctuary cities instead.

Trump claimed that Biden’s plan must be defeated, noting: “Biden’s plan is the most radical, extreme, reckless, dangerous and deadly immigration plan ever put forward by a major party candidate.”

In the photo below, you can see a good number of people wearing masks, while others don’t wear them and some have them on, but beneath their noses.

Border Patrol agents wearing masks stood on either side of Trump while he delivered his speech.

As he delivers his remarks touting his success with immigration and border policies, @realDonaldTrump is flanked by #BorderPatrol agents wearing black union polos. pic.twitter.com/Bh7lceDUNu — Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) August 18, 2020

As he did the day before, Trump also talked about catching Biden and former President Barack Obama “spying” on his campaign, and claimed that he should get another four-year term as a result.

Trump also claimed during his speech that Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech from the day before was “obsolete” and pre-taped. Rafael Carranza of AZ Central noted that the crowd booed when he talked bout Obama.

Popular among many people at the rally were facemasks that read Trump 2020 or MAGA.

Here’s another video from the rally:

"Large numbers of people are still not wearing a face mask or wearing them incorrectly. " @nickoza1 https://t.co/6l32gUaYxr — Daniel Gonzalez (@azdangonzalez) August 18, 2020

Trump Held Two ‘Rallies’ Monday & Plans Another for Thursday

Trump held two unofficial rallies on Monday too. The Oshkosh, Wisconsin rally was attended by several hundred people also (see Heavy’s story here.) Earlier in the day, Trump held a rally in Mankato, Minnesota that was attended by about 500 people. (See Heavy’s story here.)

Trump has another gathering planned for Thursday in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, just 15 minutes from Joe Biden’s hometown, The Times reported. This event will begin at 3 p.m. local time at the Mariotti Building Products. Unlike Tuesday’s events, tickets are not being offered for this one. The event is scheduled to replay at 8 p.m. on Thursday on his campaign website, just like one of his events did on Monday. You can sign up to “attend” the replay on his website on August 20 here. The replay is happening at 8 p.m. Eastern.

