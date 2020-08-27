WATCH: Wendy’s Sign in Lake Charles Destroyed By Hurricane Laura’s Powerful Winds

Hurricane Laura, a powerful Category 4 storm that was nearly a Category 5, made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana around 1 a.m. Some storm chasers were located in nearby Lake Charles, where their camera feeds were focused on a Wendy’s building. People on the Internet became obsessed with watching the Wendy’s store, until the store’s sign finally succumbed to the powerful winds.

Texas Storm Chasers’ Video Focused on Wendy’s for a Time

In Lake Charles, Louisiana, Texas Storm Chasers had a feed focused on the nearby Wendy’s for a time. Here, you can watch a video showing the Wendy’s facing hurricane-force winds, while someone standing directly below a shaky Wendy’s sign records the scene. At one point, you can see cars trying to navigate the winds and rain, and then everything goes dark. As this was recorded live, there is some profanity. The video starts a little later in the feed, so you may want to go back a bit to catch the interesting scenes before everything went dark.

Another Video Captures the Moment the Sign Fell

A video from another angle catches the moment the sign fell. Marissa, who shared the video, wrote: “That @Wendys sign just got destroyed. Prayers for everyone in it’s direct path.”

The original video came from Reed Timmer’s live stream. He’s on location.

Here’s a screenshot of the sign, lying on the ground destroyed. Now people are tagging Wendy’s Twitter account to let them know what happened.

@Wendys your Restraunt is getting wrecked caught by @ReedTimmerAccu would love to go with him some day pic.twitter.com/IahUPsq5N4 — Fattio The Rapper (@gentlejake605) August 27, 2020

Here’s a photo of the downed sign from another angle.

Here’s another photo. Collin Landry wrote: “And the Wendy’s sign on @ReedTimmerAccustream just went bye bye. Lasted much longer than I expected #Laura”

And the Wendy's sign on @ReedTimmerAccu stream just went bye bye. Lasted much longer than I expected #Laura pic.twitter.com/6TJgUP5zkC — Collin Landry (@CollinLandry_Wx) August 27, 2020

Reed Timmer has been providing live streams on Facebook off and on throughout the storm’s arrival and landfall. As of the time of this article’s publication, he was still streaming live, focusing on the Wendy’s where he was parked for protection from the storm. This stream below showed the Wendy’s sign falling live as it happened.

Some viewers said on social media that Timmer may have left his car while the storm was passing over, but left the video running. This was later confirmed.

One person said they had visited that Wendy’s before. Christopher Bannan wrote: “My wife and I grabbed food from this @Wendys on our wedding night cause neither of us got to eat anything at the reception.”

My wife and I grabbed food from this @Wendys on our wedding night cause neither of us got to eat anything at the reception. 😢😔 And just saw video the sign came down. https://t.co/JL3qFpYmSW — Christopher Bannan (@ulmwxr) August 27, 2020

Here’s a closer photo:

Many People Were Streaming the Storm Tonight

WXChasing has another live stream that you can watch, although this one isn’t showing the Wendy’s. They’re traveling through Lake Charles as of the time of publication, and it’s a fascinating video that you’ll definitely want to spend time watching.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Abrams from The Weather Channel is providing periodic live updates on Instagram.

Mark Sudduth, Greg Nordstrum, Mike Farrow, and Brent Lynn are live streaming at the HurricaneTrack YouTube channel. One of their videos is below.

Hurricane Laura Landfall (2020) Part 6 – Storm Field Work – Vehicle CamMark Sudduth, Greg Nordstrum, Mike Farrow, and Brent Lynn are facing landfall of Major Hurricane Laura in Southwestern Lousiana. Follow along with them and see what happens. Mark and Mike are riding it out in Shreveport, LA. Brent and Greg will be riding it out near Orange, TX. This Part 6 of the Marco/Laura standard live streams. Part 5 Laura day morning to evening: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP1Ee4F7q-o&feature=emb_title Part 4 Lafayettte to Port Arthur, TX Including Cameron, Holly Beach, Sabine Pass: https://youtu.be/51j0t6Lon50 Part 3 Gulfport to Lafayette: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDjJXPGnSSk&feature=emb_title Part 2: Gulfport Area – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-e5aCKggs4 Part 1: Lake City, FL to Gulfport – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-e5aCKggs4 360 VR Stream: Gulfport to Mandeville and Grand Isle – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8NG3EJqhOU&t=35870s Mark may switch to a 360 live stream, which would be under a different link. The other remote camera streams are only for Patreons, however Mark will post and show images from them here at times. (Check twitter and public Patreon as well — see below) Follow along from the back seat as they try to figure out where to go to set up cameras, weather stations, and more. Voice recognition Auto Closed-Captioning is enabled for this stream. Feel free to use the chat, but when Mark is driving he won't be able to respond. The chat is moderated. Some times during the stream the audio may be muted for privacy. Ride along and see how he sets up and does the field work. For more information see http://hurricanetrack.com/ and check out his Patreon page to help support his work. https://www.patreon.com/hurricanetrack/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/hurricanetrack His videos of the Tracking the Hurricanes 2017 and 2018 seasons are available on Amazon Prime. https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/storefront/ref=atv_app_avd_vnt_plp_V1A1Vjc?ie=UTF8&plpId=V1A1Vjc Mark's Amazon Equipment Wishlist (another way of assisting, updated for 2020) https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/4NML1FPWWUVW?ref_=wl_share 2020-08-27T02:14:25Z

Jeff Piotrowski, a storm chaser, is periodically live streaming from the Louisiana region. You can follow him here.

