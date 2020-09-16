ACM Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The show must go on, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, so on Wednesday, September 16, the Academy of Country Music is holding its 55th annual ACM Awards live from Nashville beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 ACM Awards online for free:

The 55th ACM Awards Preview

Next Stop: ACM Awards Episode 1 TeaserCatch up with the ACM New Male and New Female of the Year nominees with the latest series, Next Stop: ACM Awards. Featured exclusively on The Hub, check out the first episode TONIGHT at 6 PM CT. Follow ACM online: http://www.acmcountry.com/ https://www.fb.com/academyofcountrymusic https://www.twitter.com/acmawards https://www.instagram.com/acmawards 2020-08-06T16:48:13Z

This year, the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will be sans audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will still feature all the boot-stompin’ performances fans have come to expect.

The 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will kick off the show with a performance featuring a medley of each of their greatest hits. Then, for the first time in the show’s history, the awards will take place live from three iconic country music venues in Nashville: The Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

The show will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Keith Urban and P!NK, Morgan Wallen, and Trisha Yearwood. Joining the all-star lineup are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker, and Runaway June.

Tenille Townes Wins ACM New Female Artist Of The YearKeith Urban surprises Tenille Townes to tell her that she's won the 55th ACM Awards New Female Artist Of The Year. Tune in to this year's ACM Award Show, September 16th on CBS at 8/7c. Follow ACM online: http://www.acmcountry.com/ https://www.fb.com/academyofcountrymusic https://www.twitter.com/acmawards https://www.instagram.com/acmawards 2020-08-20T11:55:03Z

Ahead of the show, the Academy revealed that Riley Green is the New Male Artist of the Year and Tenille Townes is the New Female Artist of the Year. Green and Townes were surprised with the news of their wins during a video meeting crashed by the awards host, reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban.

“When we had to come off the road back in March, I wasn’t sure what the rest of 2020 would look like,” said Green in a press release. “So much has happened in the world since then, and I’m really excited to have a moment to play music again. My grandfathers’ love for country music is what led me to this moment, and I have to dedicate this award to them. Thank you to everyone who believes in my music enough to let this boy from Alabama get to share his songs like this.”

“I’ll always remember this feeling, standing here as a new artist,” said Townes. “I feel so honored and incredibly grateful just to be a part of this country music community that inspires me. Receiving this ACM Award feels like belief from that community, and that means so much to me.”

“This year’s New Artists have experienced astounding success already, and the Academy feels honored to be able to present them with their first ACM Award win,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We hope this is a memory that they will carry with them as their careers continue to thrive. A huge congratulations to all of this year’s well-deserving nominees, and a special thank you to the artists’ teams who helped the Academy pull off the surprise, especially our host Keith Urban for making this moment monumental. We can’t wait to see Riley and Tenille on the 55TH ACM Awards stage on September 16!”

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards air live Wednesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

