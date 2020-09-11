California Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 11]

Wildfires in California continue to grow, prompting evacuations in all across the state. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on September 11. The first section of this story shows interactive maps for the state and the second section provides updates on specific fires.

Here’s what you need to know:

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly. If you live near a fire, stay tuned to your local media.

A good interactive map to follow is from Inciweb, “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information. Inciweb fires are not always the same as wildfires reported on by Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov.

A interactive fire map is below, provided by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. The map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Mapping Support also provides a map of red flag warning areas and current wildfires. They note: “Zoom in, click red area and follow link for official details. See 2 links upper left corner.” This is satellite hotspot data, so it shouldn’t be used for evacuation planning. View the full map here.

Nevada County has a map of California fires below and Red Flag warnings below.

You can also find a map of shelters near you here. (This is not an evacuation map.)

List of Active Fires in California on September 11, 2020

This alphabetized list was updated for September 11. The information on many of these fires will also include who you can follow for the latest updates. Fires that are 100% contained, even if technically still active, may be removed from this list.

August Complex Fire (including Doe) & August Complex North Zone (including Elkhorn and Hopkins)

This fire complex is in Elk Creek and Stonyford areas in Mendocino County. It was started by lightning on August 17 and is now 491,446 acres in size according to Inciweb and 25% contained as of September 11 at 1:34 p.m. The fire complex started out as 37 individual fires across the Mendocino National Forest. Many have since been contained or merged.

Inciweb noted on September 11 that this is the largest fire in California history. Here’s Inciweb’s update on the South Zone of the fire:

The Hopkins Fire is now managed by the Type 1 Incident Management Team, CA Team 5, and will no longer be included in daily updates. The Great Basin Incident Management Team assumes command of the August Complex today. On the west side of the fire, firefighters continue to work with CAL FIRE on containment lines. Structure protection continues in many areas across the Complex. Firefighters will work to create fireline in the Elk Creek drainage and Sanhedrin Wilderness west of Monkey Rock. Crews continue to assess areas following the strong wind and fire activity earlier this week. For specific cabin access related questions, call the forest at (530) 934-3316 for the latest information. Two hundred thirty-three soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington are deployed in support of the August Complex. The firefighting soldiers are working in various areas of the Complex. Southeast winds are predicted throughout the day with gusts up to 20 mph on the ridgelines. Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-80s with variability across the area. Fire activity is expected to remain high with critically dry fuels and poor overnight moisture recovery. Shading from dense smoke may moderate fire behavior in some areas. Evacuation orders are in effect for multiple counties. For evacuation information and orders, contact the respective sheriffs’ offices for more information.

And here’s Inciweb’s update on the North Zone of the fire:

As of 6:00 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020, the fires that were formally known as Elkhorn, Hopkins, Vinegar Peak and Willow Basin will now be reported as the August Complex-North Zone. The North Zone will be managed by California Interagency Management Team 5, under the direction of Rick Young, Incident Commander. The August Complex-North Zone is burning on the Mendocino, Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers National Forests… With limited resources assigned to the August Complex-North Zone, the priority will be on structure protection in the Ruth Valley, south of Ruth (Six Rivers National Forest). As the fire becomes more active throughout the day, firefighters will reposition to provide structure protection where needed. On the North perimeter, (Shasta-Trinity National Forest) the priority is to improve the containment line along Forest Road 35. Firefighters will continue to use tactical firing operations to widen the containment lines and stop the forward progress of the fire. The east perimeter near Red Bluff is in mop-up and patrol status.

There are still quite a few evacuation warnings and orders in Mendocino, Humboldt, Tehama and Trinity Counties.

Here’s a map of the North Zone part of the August Complex.

To stay updated on the fire and local evacuations, see these sources:

Apple Fire

This fire is 33,424 acres in size with 95% containment according to Cal Fire’s last update on August 18 (Inciweb’s last update on August 28 had the same information.) It was caused by human activity.

Bear Fire

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office created an evacuation map for the Bear Fire, which you can see below or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex Fire, which is now 250,000 acres in total and 38% contained, KCRA 3 reported.

CBS San Francisco reported the Bear Fire as being 254,000 acres in size. Evacuations have been called for in Plumas, Butte, and Yuba counties.

Please see the North Complex Fire listing for more details, as the fire is now considered part of the North Complex West Zone.

For updates on evacuations, you can follow:

Bell Fire

This fire is in Tuolumne County (Stanislaus National Forest), in the Emigrant Wilderness east of Pinecrest. It was started by lightning and is 50 acres in size as of September 10, located 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead and 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead.

Blue Jay Fire (and Wolf Fire)

This fire was started by lightning on July 24 and it’s now 3,132 acres in size and 20% contained as of September 10. It’s located 4 miles south of White Wolf Campground and one mile west of Lukens Lake Trail.

See an official map of the fire here.

Inciweb noted:

In order to maintain the health and safety of park visitors and employees, and to allow fire management operations to continue unimpeded, the Superintendent of Yosemite National Park is closing the Lukens Lake- Yosemite Creek and Yosemite Creek Campground trails from Tioga road to the north rim of Yosemite Valley… The fire is burning through ground litter on the forest floor and in pockets of accumulated dead and down logs with some isolated single tree torching. The Blue Jay Fire is being managed with a confine and contain suppression strategy utilizing minimum impact suppression techniques within fire adapted Wilderness.

Bobcat Fire

This fire is northeast of Cogswell Reservoir in Los Angeles County, near San Gabriel Canyon. (Inciweb notes it’s located near Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area.) The fire started on September 6. In the last update from Inciweb on September 11, it was 26,368 acres and 6% contained. Just a few days earlier it was 11,000 acres and 0% contained. The cause is under investigation.

And another map of the rough location from FireMappers below.

Inciweb noted on September 11:

Fire crews will continue to focus on increasing containment lines along the south end of the fire as smoke lifts. Throughout the day, heavy fire activity will continue to be seen on the south end. More fire activity is expected in the north side of the fire where crews will work to contain it at Angeles Crest Highway 2. The eastern portion of the fire is entering into a burn scar from the Ranch2 Fire creating less intense fire behavior for firefighters. Heavy fuels in the west end of the fire are also expected push the fire into an old burn scar. Steep terrain and dry fuels, some of which haven’t burned in the last 60 years, will create challenges for crews. Fire crews will also continue working on opening dozer lines and utilizing the road system to slow progression of the fire. Local fire departments will continue to conduct structure protection planning and triage efforts within the foothill communities… Evacuation warnings are in effect for Monrovia, Arcadia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena. At this time, no Evacuation Orders in these communities have been issued—however, it’s important to stay well-informed as this is an evolving incident.

With heavy fire activity expected, fire crews will continue increasing containment lines along the south end of the Bobcat Fire and conduct structure protection planning in the foothill communities. For more info visit inciweb at: https://t.co/TTuONDlvrR #BobcatFireTwo pic.twitter.com/ybpO7xQGHl — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 11, 2020

The Mount Wilson Observatory was evacuated because of the fire on Monday.

Right now we are totally engulfed in smoke. #BOBCATFIRE pic.twitter.com/X2OzWXkZ8R — Mount Wilson Observatory (@MtWilsonObs) September 11, 2020

Updates:

Creek Fire

A detailed fire map with evacuation zones is below or here.

This fire was 500 acres and 0% contained in Fresno County in the afternoon of September 5 northeast of Shaver Lake near Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road. The fire has since exploded to 175,893 acres in size and is 6% contained, according to Cal Fire’s latest update on September 11 at 10:14 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

Fresno County is now providing an evacuation map below or here. You’ll need to click “OK” to see the evacuation map.

According to a Creek Fire incident report, the fire is located on both sides of San Joaquin River near Mammoth Pool and the Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake communities.

Evacuations:

Evacuations continually change, so stay tuned to your local news too.

Fresno County’s Media Page lists these evacuations, but see the map earlier in this section for more details and the latest:

Shaver Lake down to Cressman Road, including Cressman Road

Big Creek

Huntington Lake

Camp Sierra

High Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds.

The area west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road.

Alder Springs, Mile High, Meadow Lakes, Big Sandy, Mono Wind Casino, Jose Basin & Italian Bar.

Dinkey Creek, Wishon & Courtright Reservoirs.

Tollhouse Road at Peterson Road down to Lodge Road

Beal Fire Road

Powerhouse Road to the San Joaquin River

Entire town of Auberry, which extends from the San Joaquin River on Powerhouse Road to Auberry Road in both directions out to Hwy. 168. This includes the points next to Prather and next to Cressman’s General Store.

Sycamore and Burrough Valley.

Watts Valley from Maxon Road to Pittman Hill Road.

Maxon Road to Trimmer Springs Road.

Humphrey’s Station to Tollhouse Road.

Humphrey’s Station to Pittman Hill Road to Sample Road

Evacuation warnings were noted for: “All residents living in lower Prather, below the round about.”

In Madera County, the following evacuation warnings were listed.

Oakhurst

O’Neals

Walker Grade

Chukchansi

Indian Lakes

The portion of Coarsegold east of Highway 41

Evacuation centers (call to confirm the latest):

A Fresno County evacuation center was also established at Clovis North High School at 2770 E. International Ave. (Call to confirm if they are still accepting people with small animals.)

Madera County: Mariposo Fairgrounds at 5007 Fairgrounds Rd.

Granite Ridge Intermediate School is allowing small animals in Fresno County

The Sierra Veterinary Hospital is full.

Fresno Fair Grounds is accepting large animals.

Mariposo Fairgrounds is accepting small animals.

Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds is accepting large animals (horses only) in Madera County

You can call the Red Cross’s hotline for shelter information at 572-595-7401.

How to stay updated on this fire:

Stay updated on the latest evacuation and fire size news through these sources below.

CZU Lightning Complex Fire (including Warnella Fire)

This fire complex includes fires in various locations across San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. It totals 86,509 acres and is 85% contained. Cal Fire is providing updates.

See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here. As of September 8, Cal Fire noted that there were still some evacuation warnings in place, which you can see in the tweet below.

Updates:

You can find updates on CalFire’s Twitter. View the most current evacuation information for Santa Cruz County here. See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here.



Devils Fire

Because the Devils Fire is near the Slater Fire, please see the Slater Fire listing for evacuation information.

Dolan Fire

This fire is in Monterey County in Ventana Wilderness near Dolan Road and Highway 1. The size is currently 113,486 acres and containment is 26%. It’s six miles north of Lime Kiln State Park and 10 miles south of Big Sur.

On September 11, Inciweb noted:

A thick layer of smoke moderated fire behavior which provided favorable conditions for firefighters to continue with burnout operations. On the north side patrol, mop up and backhaul operations continue in the Partington community, removing hoselays and other equipment no longer needed. In Arroyo Seco structure protection is in place and resources are ready to respond as necessary. Fire activity was minimal overnight due to the coastal marine layer, cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity levels. Direct and indirect control actions along the northern, eastern and southern perimeters continue including removing fuels and inserting hoselays and sprinklers around structures and other values at risk. Firefighters will assess and scout control opportunities from the Soberanes Fire scar to Arroyo Seco River. Burn operations will be initiated as conditions allow around structures to remove unburned fuels between the main fire and control lines on southern and eastern edges of the fire. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has Mandatory evacuation ORDERS effective in Zone B 1 (Lucia South), Zone K (S. Coast Ridge Road), Zone J (Prewitt Ridge), Zone 24, Zone 26, and Zone 27. Evacuation WARNINGS are in effect for Zone A (Partington), Zone B1 (Lucia North) Zone M (Salmon Cr.), Zone L (Gorda) and Zones 29, 25, and 14A (West). For current evacuation information view the OES interactive map. SCPA Monterey County can assist with rescuing, sheltering, and evacuating animals. Call 831-373-2631 – day; 831-264-5455 – night; www.spcamc.org.

See a map and more details here and here. See a map of all the fires in Monterey County below, including evacuations and evacuation centers, or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Evacuation centers are set up in the following locations:

Monterey Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for evacuees heading north

King CIty Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for evacuees heading east

Call 805-788-2307 if you are an evacuee heading south.

Dome Fire

This fire started August 15 and now it’s 43,273 acres in size and 95% contained, per Inciweb as of the last update on August 22. It’s at the Mojave National Preserve and was caused by lightning.

El Dorado Fire

This fire is off Oak Glen Road and Potato Canyon Raod, west of Oak Glen in San Bernardino County. It’s now 13,715 acres, 31% contained as of September 11 at 8:32 a.m.

The fire was started by a gender-reveal party. You can read more details in Heavy’s story here.

Evacuation updates:

A number of evacuations are in place due to the fire as of Sept. 11, Cal Fire noted, including:

All areas between Angelus Oaks and Onyx Summit evacuate via Hwy 38 north to Big Bear.

The following portion of Yucaipa and all of Oak Glen: All homes and businesses north and east of this line: from the intersection of Hwy 38 and Bryant to Carter, south on Jefferson to Ave E south to Wildwood Canyon Road to the intersection with Oak Glen.

Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls

Evacuation warnings are in place “for portions of Mentone and Yucaipa: the areas bounded by the following streets remain in an evacuation warning: North of Oak Glen Road, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38 and East of Garnet.”

A live evacuation map that is being updated is here or below.

For updates about the fire’s growth, see the following:

Elkhorn Fire

This fire was once considered part of the August Complex fire but now is considered its own fire. It’s 255,309 acres and 27% contained as of September 11. It was started by lightning. (Inciweb noted this fire is now part of the August Complex – North Zone, so it’s unclear if this is still a separate fire or not.)

Feather Fire

This fire is northwest of Howland Flat in Sierra County. The fire’s current status isn’t clear, but it’s listed as active on Cal Fire (last updated August 13.)

Fork Fire

This fire started September 8 in El Dorado County, northeast of Pollock Pines near South Fork Road and Trail View. It’s 2,200 acres and 7% contained as of September 11, according to Inciweb. The cause is under investigation.

Lake Fire

This fire is southwest of Lake Hughes near Lake Hughes Road and Prospect Road. The cause is under investigation. It’s 31,089 acres and 95% contained in Los Angeles County as of September 6. It started August 12. The fire has been transitioned to local control.

LNU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is near Putah Creek Bridge and Beressa Knoxville Road. It’s a combination of fires with 95% containment, totaling about 363,220 acres in five counties, including Napa, Sonoma, Yolo, and Solano as of September 11.

This complex includes the Walbridge Fire (merged with Stewarts), Meyers Fire, and Hennessey Fire.

Cal Fire notes: “Crews will continue to work to reinforce containment lines and fire suppression repair teams remain active throughout the area. Widespread smoke from other fires will continue to be visible in the area.”

How to stay updated on this fire:

Moraine Fire

This fire started on August 21 in Tulare County near the south of Palmer Peak, east of Avalanche Pass Trail on the north side of Moraine Creek. It’s 575 acres and 70% contained as of the last update on September 7.

North Complex Fire

This fire started on August 17 near Fleming Sheep Camp on Mt. Hough Ranger District in Plumas National Forest, Cal Fire reported. It’s now more than 252,534 acres in size, 23% contained, and numerous evacuations have been posted for the fire.

According to Inciweb, here is the latest map.

It includes the Bear and Claremont fires. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office created an evacuation map for the Bear Fire, which you can see below or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex Fire, which is now 250,000 acres in total and 38% contained, KCRA 3 reported.

Plumas County, Yuba County, Butte County, Alameda County, and other counties are posting evacuations for the fire. You can see a North Complex Fire evacuation map (including the Claremont and Bear fires) here or below, as provided by Plumas County.

Evacuation center information can be found by contacting:

Plumas County Social Services 530-283-6350

Call Plumas County Animal Services for animal shelter information

Butte County TEP, Butte County Fairgrounds- 199 E Hazel Street, Gridley, CA 95948

Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds. Entrance across from 275 Second Street, Yuba City, Ca.

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Hosting Large and Small Animals- Goats, Chickens, Alpacas, and Dogs

Sutter County Sheriff Posse Arena- 44 Second Street Yuba City, CA- Livestock and Horses

For updates on evacuations, you can follow:

Oak Fire

#OakFire | Incident Update | September 11, 2020 7:00 AM pic.twitter.com/cW9CXm5IDW — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) September 11, 2020

This fire was first reported on September 7 and it’s 1,100 acres and 40% contained according to the Cal Fire incident page as of September 11.

It’s in Mendocino County west of Highway 101, near Big John Road & Skyview Road, near the Brooktrails Township and Willits. See the Mendocino County Evacuation page map for evacuation details. Or see below. You may need to click on the map below and drag it to see the evacuation details, depending on your browser.

The fire information line is 707-459-7419.

Ranch 2 Fire

This fire is in Los Angeles County, north of San Gabriel Canyon Road and Ranch Road in San Gabriel Canyon. It’s 4,237 acres and 96% contained. This was Inciweb’s final fire size report. The cause was human, suspected arson.

Rattlesnake Fire

This fire is in Tulare County and burning in Sequoia Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness in the Rattlesnake drainage. It was discovered August 16 after lightning in the area and some nearby areas are temporarily closed. The fire is 1,441 acres in size.

Inciweb noted:

The Rattlesnake Fire was discovered on August 16 after substantial lightning occurred over the area. It is located within the Sequoia and Kings Canyon Wilderness in the Rattlesnake Creek drainage. The fire is burning in steep inaccessible terrain with sparse ground fuels and pockets of dead and down trees. While the size of the fire has increased, as it is moving through the Rattlesnake Creek drainage, there are no current threats to life or property. The park is using a confine and contain full-suppression strategy utilizing natural rock features, existing trails, and other natural barriers as containment lines. Not only does this limit exposure to firefighters and minimizes impacts in the wilderness, it allows firefighting resources to be available to battle other wildfires across the area and state that have a greater threat to life and property.

Red Salmon Complex Fire

This fire is in Humboldt County near Salmon Mountain and 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek. It started July 27 by lightning. According to Inciweb, the fire is 82,744 acres and 19% contained as of September 11.

Quite a few evacuation orders of different degrees are in place. On September 11 Inciweb noted:

In the early evening hours, some burning operations were conducted along the 10N02 Road. Winds started to pick up however, and minimized those opportunities. Patrol, mop-up and holding operations were continued throughout the night by fire crews. Fire crew efforts will be focused today on repositioning containment lines to prevent fire spread towards both the community of Forks of Salmon and towards Highway 93. Fire behavior predictions suggest that once the inversion lifts today, there is the potential for fire spread in all directions. The fire is actively backing in Tish Tang Creek forming alignment for potential future runs impacting cultural and resources values in the area. The 10N02 Road will serve as a primary line for containing the fire east of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. Mastication equipment will be clearing fuels around Horse Trail Ridge in anticipation of future firing operations. There is still a critical need for suppression resources to continue prepping existing lines and build new fire containment lines, as resources are stretched extremely thin throughout the state and Pacific Northwest. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for the community of Denny: THIS IS A MESSAGE FROM THE TRINITY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE. THERE IS AN EVACUATION ORDER NOW IN PLACE FOR THE DENNY COMMUNITY TODAY 09-09-2020. A TEMPORARY EVACUATION POINT HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED AT THE BURNT RANCH SCHOOL. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued an Evacuation Warning for the Red Salmon Complex fire: WARNING WILL BE ALL OF FORKS OF SALMON. FROM BUTLER FLAT TO TEN MILES EAST OF FORKS OF SALMON AND SOUTH TO PLUMMER CREEK ON CECILVILLE ROAD.

The fire information line is 530-316-1042.

Trinity County evacuations are being updated here.

Schoolhouse Fire

This fire started September 9 and was 45 acres and 50% contained as of September 11, CalFire reported. It’s in Siskiyou County near Schoolhouse Gap Raod and McAdams Creek Road. The cause is under investigation.

SCU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is in multiple locations throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County. The complex accounts for multiple fires totaling 396,624 acres and 98% containment as of September 7 at 6:35 p.m.

Here’s an online evacuation map for the fire:

In Santa Clara County, all evacuation orders were lifted. The public information line for these fires is 669-247-7431. Also follow Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit for updates.

Shackleford Fire

This fire started September 11 and is 50 acres and 5% contained in Siskiyou County, CalFire noted. It’s southwest of Quartz Valley Reservation near Shackleford Road. The cause is under investigation.

Sheep Fire

This fire started August 22 and was 29,570 acres as of September 8, it’s 95% contained in Plumas County southwest of Susanville, near Gold Run Road.

Slater Fire near Happy Camp

This fire was reported on September 8 in Siskiyou County north of Mt. Shasta, near the 99-97 Cutoff and Yellow Butte Road. It’s now 140,802 acres in size as of September 11 at 8:21 a.m., Inciweb noted.

Some evacuation orders are in place.

Inciweb noted on September 11:

Today, firefighting forces on the Slater Fire are focused on protection of buildings and utilities, development of a perimeter containment strategy, and supporting local fire units in initial attack on both sides of the state line as needed. Reports from the field indicate that no additional structures were lost yesterday…

The Slater Fire started during the night of September 7, near Slater Butte Fire Lookout on the Klamath National Forest. It is currently burning on the Klamath, Six Rivers, and Rogue-Siskiyou National Forests in Siskiyou and Del Norte Counties in California and Josephine County in Oregon. Road closure and evacuations are in place due to the Slater Fire.

Evacuation updates:

The Devil Fire is also nearby.

Follow Caltrans District 1 for road closure information.

Slink Fire

This fire started August 26 and the cause is under investigation. It’s in Mono County west of Coleville near Slinkard Valley. It’s 23,023 acres and 40% contained as of September 10, according to Inciweb. Evacuations are no longer in effect for Cunningham Lane south to the town of Walker.

Sperry Fire

This fire started September 8. As of September 9, the Stanislaus County fire was 45 acres and 0% contained, CalFire reported. It was west of Patterson near I-5 and Sperry Road.

SQF Complex Fire (Including Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire)

This fire was caused by lightning. It’s 68,093 acres in size and 12% contained as of September 11 at 7:57 a.m. It’s 25 miles north of Kernville, California.

Inciweb noted:

California recently experienced 12,000 lightning strikes, resulting in 560 new fires. The Sequoia Complex (#SQFComplex), is made up of the Castle and Shotgun fires. The fires were reported on August 24, 2020. Initial attack of these fires was a top priority. Both fires are in the Sequoia National Forest. The majority of the Castle Fire is in the Sequoia National Forest, but it is also burning in the Inyo National Forest. A large portion of the Castle Fire is burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness Area. The several hundred acre Shotgun Fire is approximately 5 miles northwest of the Castle Fire… Today, crews plan to methodically use hand ignition and aerial firing operationsto create a low intensity fire in the northwest corner. Once completed, this operation will produce a solid anchor for firefighters. This indirect fire line will proceed south to Log Cabin Meadow. Firefighters will work from Freeman Creek Grove south and east towards 22S82. Structure protection crews continue to provide support to indirect line construction as well as providing structure protection in Alpine Village and Camp Nelson.

Inciweb noted the following evacuation orders on September 11: “Evacuation Orders from the Tulare County Sheriff are in effect for the following communities: Camp Nelson, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, Pierpoint, and points between (issued 9/6/20), Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive (issued 9/4/20), Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Pyles Camp, and points between (8/28/20). An Evacuation Warning is in place for Doyle Springs.”

Tehama/Glenn Zones of the Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex Fire

The Tehama and Glenn Zones of the fire complex are 19,609 acres and 95% contained, according to Cal Fire on September 11 at 8:58 a.m. Some fires that were part of this complex may not be considered part of a different complex that’ listed in this story.

Google Maps has a map of the fire here.

Cal Fire noted on September 11: “Acreage decreased due to Elkhorn and Hopkins Fires are no longer being accounted for in this Complex.”

Updates:

You can sign up for alerts from Tehama County here. Enroll in Glenn County alerts here. Cal Fire page Information line: 530-526-7625



Valley Fire

This fire in San Diego County started September 5. As of September 11, it was 17,665 acres and 39% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire noted the following about evacuations:

Evacuation orders: Lyons Valley Rd east of Barrett Lake Rd

Forest Park Rd and all roads connecting to Forest Park Rd

Rudnick Dr east of Forest Park Rd Evacuation warnings: Pine Valley

Descanso

Alpine

Viejas

Dulzura

Barrett Junction

Potrero

Carveacre

Lyons Valley Rd East to Barrett Lake Rd

Japatul Valley

Inciweb adds that evacuation warnings are in place for “Lyons Valley Rd east of Barrett Lake Rd • Forest Park Rd and all roads connecting to Forest Park Rd • Rudnick Dr east of Forest Park Rd”

You can see evacuation orders on the map near the bottom of the webpage here.

To stay updated, following the Cleveland National Forest on Twitter and Cal Fire San Diego County on Twitter.

W-5 Cold Springs Fire

This fire is in Lassen County west of Cold Spring Mountain near Cold Spring Road. It is 84,817 acres and 98% contained as of September 9.

Inciweb noted on September 8:

All damage assessment is complete and the suppression repair plan is being implemented. Life and safety threats have mostly abated. The steep, rugged terrain in conjunction with the hot and dry weather continue to present a safety concern for fire personnel.

Willow Fire

This fire started September 9 north of Smartville near Neptune Lane and Willow Glen Road. As of September 11, it was 1,311 acres and 25% contained in Yuba County.

A number of evacuation centers are set up, CalFire noted, including:

Three sites around the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds (442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City) are now able to provide a safe place for evacuees. Site 1: Lot at Franklin & Wilbur Site 2: C Street lot Site 3: Garden Hwy across from Fairgrounds Safe, secure space with restrooms, water, and more. Trained team ready to care for your pets.

Animal Evacuation Centers: Small Animals: DOGS – Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds: Palmer Hall 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, Ca 95991

– Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds: Palmer Hall 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, Ca 95991 CATS – Whitaker Hall: 44 Second St Yuba City, CA 95991 Large Animals: Sutter County Sheriff’s Posse at 52 Second Street, Yuba City (next to Whiteaker Hall).

There are also 20 spaces available for large animals at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Posse arena at 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley (evacuations do not extend this far down)

