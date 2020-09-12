Charlotte vs Appalachian State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Appalachian State Mountaineers football team will host the Charlotte 49ers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday in each team’s 2020 college football season opener.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Charlotte vs Appalachian State online for free:

Charlotte vs Appalachian State Preview

The Mountaineers went 13-1 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt action last year, closing their season with victories in the conference title game and the New Orleans Bowl.

They’re armed with the conference preseason offensive player of the year in senior quarterback Zac Thomas. He claimed the end-of-season version of the award in 2018, then watched a teammate, running back Darrynton Evans — who’s since departed for the NFL — win the award last season.

In 2019, Thomas completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,718 yards, 28 touchdowns and 6 picks, adding 7 scores with his legs to lead Sun Belt players in total touchdowns.

“I think [Thomas’s development is] very special,” head coach Shawn Clark said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “You have a guy who comes in here that has all the talent in the world with the nickname of ‘Bamm-Bamm’ because at the time, a 5-yard out route and a 60-yard bomb was the same velocity.”

Clark, formerly the team’s associate head coach, claimed the top job ahead of the team’s New Orleans Bowl victory, in the wake Eliah Drinkwitz’s departure to the Missouri Tigers.

The Mountaineers rushed for 232 yards per game in 2019, ranking 16th out of 130 FBS squads. The 49ers weren’t far behind, finishing 31st with 203.8 rushing yards per game en route to a 7-6 overall record, a 5-3 Conference USA mark and the first bowl appearance in program history.

Charlotte enjoyed a breakout year from quarterback Chris Reynolds last season. Now a junior, Reynolds completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,564 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019. His 8.8 yards per passing attempts ranked second among Conference USA quarterbacks.

“Well again, I think they have a very strong run game,” Clark said Monday of the 49ers, per the Winston-Salem Journal. “And they’ve done a great job recruiting offensive linemen. And that’s one thing as an assistant coach that I spent a lot of time with. We recruit a lot of the same guys. And anytime you have a great quarterback like Chris Reynolds, he’s always going to be giving you an issue, giving you problems, because he can extend plays.”

Separated by roughly 100 miles, App State and Charlotte have met twice since the 49ers’ inaugural season in 2013. The Mountaineers triumphed 45-9 in 2018 before Charlotte put up more of a fight last year, falling 56-41 in their second season under head coach Will Healy.

“It’s no rivalry until we beat them,” Healy said, according to The Charlotte Observer. “I know our fans are excited about it, but we’ve got to beat them for it to be a rivalry. It’s a tall task, but let’s go.”

