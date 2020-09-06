Clara Kraebber: Student Charged in Riot During BLM Protest

Clara Kraebber, a student at Rice University, is one of the Black Lives Matter protesters who are facing felony rioting and misdemeanor graffiti charges after a group of people allegedly caused $100,000 damage in the Flatiron District on September 4, the New York Post reported the following day. If she’s found guilty of first-degree riot, she could go to prison for a maximum of four years.

A group of eight activists, who smashed windows and defaced businesses, were wearing all-black clothing were protesting the death of Daniel Prude, who died of suffocation after Rochester, New York, police put a hood over his head, the New York Times reported. He went into cardiac arrest and died the following week. Prude’s family has accused authorities of trying to mask Prude’s cause of death.

“Wealthy NYC” became a top-trending Twitter topic the following day as netizens on Twitter discussed the story, garnering nearly 10,000 mentions. That’s because the Post uncovered that 20-year-old Kraebber lives in the Upper East Side with her mother Virginia Kindred, is an architect at Kindred Arch.Works and her father, Markus Kraebber, is a child psychiatrist who is also an instructor at Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, the Post discovered.

Heavy reached out to Dr. Kraebber and Kindred for comment but did not immediately hear back. When the Post asked Kraebber about her arrest, she wasn’t interested in talking. “No — not right now — I don’t want to talk about it,” she said.

Clara Kraebber didn’t have much to say when reached by phone at her SECOND home in Connecticut Friday night. Wealthy NYC woman busted in #BLM rampage https://t.co/016Trru0UI via @nypmetro — ugh… maybe (@michaelallenmar) September 6, 2020

Kraebber Comes From a Rich Family

The New York Post reported that Kraebber’s family owns a $1.8 million apartment on the Upper East Side, which they purchased in 2016. They also have a home that includes four fireplaces in Connecticut, which is where the Post contacted Kraebber on Friday night.

A law enforcement insider accused Kraebber of being a hypocrite.”This girl should be the poster child for white privilege, growing up on the Upper East Side and another home in Connecticut,” the source told The Post. “This is the height of hypocrisy.”

“I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter. How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse?” the person added.

More Than 90 Percent of BLM This Summer Were Peaceful, Report Says

Limousine liberal Democrat activist arrested for felony riot. I wonder how many minimum-wage workers now don't have jobs because spoiled brats in this woke riot destroyed their workplaces.https://t.co/yTeyAwqdLR — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) September 6, 2020

According to a report compiled by produced by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a nonprofit group, around 93 percent of the protests in America were nonviolent, The Washington Post reported. Most of the demonstrations were related to the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protests throughout the country kicked off at the end of May after the death of George Floyd. Since then, there have been 7,750 protests from May to August 22, 2020, with 220 of them becoming “violent,” the report found. Violence was defined as fighting with police officers or causing damage.

When officers responded with violence, it escalated the situation. “The heavy-handed police response appears to have inflamed tensions and increased the risk of violent escalation,” the report says, as noted by Washington Post. “The escalating use of force against demonstrators comes amid a wider push to militarize the government’s response to domestic unrest, and particularly demonstrations perceived to be linked to left-wing groups like antifa, which the administration views as a ‘terrorist’ organization.”

READ NEXT: A New Report Says 93% of BLM Protests Have Been Peaceful