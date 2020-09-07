COVID-19 Stimulus Check 2 Update: Could You Get $3,400?

Many people are waiting for word that they will get a second COVID-19 stimulus check from the U.S. government. In addition to the delay, the different amounts floating around in news stories can get confusing. One number being tossed around is $3,400. Could people really get $3,400 in stimulus checks the second time around?

The answer is yes, but there’s a big catch. That figure is only for a family of four. Secondly, it requires approval in Congress, which is currently at a stalemate over the overall second stimulus relief package. Essentially, Republicans and Democrats haven’t been able to come to an agreement. It’s not that they don’t agree on stimulus checks; that’s the piece they have said for weeks they agree on. It’s that they remain about $1 trillion apart on the overall plan price tag (the plan contains much more than stimulus checks).

However, both sides have stated that they agree a second round of stimulus checks should generally follow the same amounts and guidelines as last time; that’s how you get to $1,200 per person (meeting income and other qualifications), plus $500 for each dependent. That’s how you get to $3,400 for two parents plus two children (and more with additional dependents).

President Donald Trump is now trying to break the stalemate, and he’s called for the $1,200 ($3,400) figure.

Of course, the amount could go up or down, and there’s some indication that people could see even larger checks this time around – if they are approved. That’s because both sides want to relax age limitations for counting dependents. That’s to take care of the fact a lot of college students were left out last time, even though, as service workers who lost jobs in many cases, the money would have been helpful.

Here’s what you need to know:

President Trump Wants to Use $300 Billion in Unused Coronavirus Relief to Get the Stimulus Checks Done

According to Fox Business, President Donald Trump called on Congress “to approve a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks” by using $300 billion in “unused coronavirus relief funds.” He needs Congress to authorize this, however.

“We have $300 billion in an account that we didn’t use. I would be willing to release it, subject to Congress, and use that as stimulus money and it would go right to the American people,” Trump said Friday during a White House press briefing, Fox Business reported.

It’s expected that both sides will resume negotiations after Labor Day, but they seem hunkered down in political positions.

It has been 111 days since the House passed the #HeroesAct, and still Republicans in the Senate remain determined to block this plan to help America’s working families. Enough is enough. The Senate must put #FamiliesFirst and finally pass the Heroes Act. pic.twitter.com/VVQgGG4c0w — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 3, 2020

Trump has been saying for weeks that he supports a second round of stimulus checks for the American people. Vice President Mike Pence has reiterated the administration’s support for this (although Trump used his executive order powers to approve other elements of the stimulus relief plan in August, he couldn’t use that process to approve stimulus checks because the U.S. Constitution gave funding authority to Congress.)

Vice President Mike Pence said on CNBC on September 4, “Nobody wants to give direct payments to American families more than President Donald Trump. We sent those checks to American families. It helped people through this tough time.”

Different Amounts Were Proposed for Stimulus Checks 2

The $1,200 and $3,400 for a family of four is just one proposal floating around, but it’s the most likely to pass because both sides have indicated they support the same amount as last time. In fact, the Democrats’ HEROES Act, which passed in May, would do just that.

However, in some ways the Democratic version would be more generous. It would give people $1,200 not $500 for dependents, but cap it at three children. However, the Democratic version is unlikely to become law because it has to get through Republicans in the Senate.

Republicans passed their own plan, called the HEALS Act. It, too, settles on $1,200 for each person but gives $500 for each dependent, but it doesn’t limit dependent qualification by age, like last time.

Thus, the amount of a family of four would receive rises from $2,900 to $3,400, according to Kiplinger.com.

There Are Other Plans With Different Amounts

There are other amounts being proposed, but they don’t seem likely to pass.

In July, a group of Republican senators, including Mitt Romney, proposed a compromise plan that would give people $1,000 checks but $4,000 for a family of four.

U.S. Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris has her own plan with Senators Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey. It’s the most generous, but it’s almost impossible to imagine Republicans passing it due to the current political climate and their concerns about spending. The Harris plan would give Americans $2,000 checks every month until three months after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions to struggle to pay the bills or feed their families,” said Senator Harris in a press release. “The CARES Act gave Americans an important one-time payment, but it’s clear that wasn’t nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis. Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government. The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act will ensure families have the resources they need to make ends meet. I am eager to continue working with Senators Sanders and Markey as we push to pass this bill immediately.”

READ NEXT: Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’: Portland Shooting Victim Named