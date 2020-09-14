Where Is Hurricane Sally Now? Live Radar Maps & Projected Path of the Storm

Hurricane Sally is now a Category 2 hurricane. Where is the storm now, and where is it heading? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storms, along with a map of the projected path.

Live Streams, Trackers & Radars for Sally

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is helpful for tracking the location of Hurricane Sally. You can press the + button on the right side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Note that depending on your browser, you might need to click on the map and drag it to see Sally’s location.

Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Sally. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.) This map updates automatically. As you can see, the projected cones currently have the storms’ paths potentially overlapping.

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here.

You can also watch these videos for live trackers. Here is one from NBC News.

Live: Tracking Hurricane Sally As It Approaches Gulf Coast | NBC NewsWatch a live tracker of Hurricane Sally as it approaches Louisiana and the Gulf Coast of the United States. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News is a leading source of global news and information. Here you will find clips from NBC Nightly News, Meet The Press, and original digital videos. Subscribe to our channel for news stories, technology, politics, health, entertainment, science, business, and exclusive NBC investigations. Connect with NBC News Online! Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC Follow NBC News on Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/InstaNBC Live: Tracking Tropical Storm Sally As It Approaches Gulf Coast | NBC News 2020-09-14T14:22:26Z

Sally’s Projected Path

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing Sally’s projected path.

As of 4 p.m. Central on September 14, Sally is at 28.8 N and 87.4 W, located about 105 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 145 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi. The minimum central pressure is 987 MB (29.15 inches) and Sally is moving west-northwest (300 degrees) at 6 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Navarre Florida

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

The National Hurricane Center noted at 4 p.m.:

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 87.4 West. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A northward turn is expected by Tuesday, and a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana tonight and Tuesday, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on late Tuesday or Wednesday. Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast tonight and early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

Hurricane Sally is currently expected to make landfall late Tuesday to early Wednesday. Hurricane projections can change quickly, so stay tuned to forecasts and path projection for updates.

