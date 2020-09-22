Historic Poll: Trump & Biden Tied in Iowa With Women Largely for Biden, Men for Trump

The Des Moines register on Tuesday, September 22, released a new poll indicating Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are locked in a dead heat in the battleground state, with roughly 40 days left until the presidential election. Experts said the poll was unprecedented, and the gender divide indicated men Iowa men are largely behind Trump, while women strongly back Biden.

“I don’t know that there’s any race in the history of presidential polling in Iowa that shows this kind of division,” J. Ann Selzer, the president of the polling firm told the Register.

The Des Moines Register Poll Shows 47% of Voters Backing Each Candidate

IOWA POLL: It's a dead heat in Iowa. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a tie just six weeks to Election Day. Trump: 47%

With roughly 40 days left before Election Day, the Des Moines Register released a blockbuster poll on Tuesday showing Trump and Biden evenly divided, with 47% of likely voters preferring Trump and another 47% going for Biden.

According to the Register, 3% were unsure and 4% said their support lay elsewhere.

Trump won Iowa by about 9 points in 2016 — with 51.1% of voters to Hillary Clinton‘s 41.7%, according to the New York Times’ results.

The Hill noted that Biden is leading among independent voters, whom Trump won in 2016 with 51 over Clinton’s 38%. Barack Obama carried the state in both 2008 and 2012, the outlet added.

Iowa went to a Republican president in all but five years until 1988, according to 270 to Win, then went Democratic in six out of seven elections until Trump’s big win in 2016.

Men & Women Polled Also Were Split Almost Evenly Along Gender Lines, With Most Men Preferring Trump & Women Going for Biden

Perhaps even more notable than the deadlocked state poll was the gender breakdown, according to the Register. The poll indicates that Trump leads with men by 57 to 36% and Biden with women by 57 to 37%.

Selzer said that the poll was likely historic in Iowa’s decades of state polls, and that women would likely be the deciding factor if Biden wins the state.

In 2016, 53% of registered voters were women, the Washington Post reported. While Trump leads among non-college-educated women, 25% of women who usually vote Republican plan on supporting Biden this year, the Post reported, citing a national All Together poll this month.

“If Biden wins, it’s because women are steering the ship,” Selzer told the Register.

