Is Sandra Day O’Connor Still Alive? Yes, 1st Female Supreme Court Justice Is Alive at the Age of 90

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court Justice, is still alive at the age of 90. O’Connor was diagnosed with dementia following her retirement in 2005.

O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court following her nomination by Ronald Reagan in 1981. O’Connor retired in 2006. Her husband, John Jay O’Connor, died in 2009 following a battle with dementia. O’Connor was a graduate of Stanford University and Stanford Law School.

One of O’Connor’s Sons Said in 2018 That The Former Justice Was Living Life at a ‘Slower Pace’

Sandra Day O'Connor – First Woman to Serve on the Supreme Court Mini Bio | BiographySandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, fought discrimination in the courtroom throughout her life. Find out more in this mini biography. #Biography Subscribe for more Biography: http://aetv.us/2AsWMPH Delve deeper into Biography on our site: http://www.biography.com Follow Biography for more surprising stories from fascinating lives: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Biography… 2016-02-23T13:00:01Z

In October 2018, Politico reported that O’Connor had been diagnosed with dementia and “possibly Alzheimer’s.” The article said that diagnosis came “some time ago.” In a letter from O’Connor that was quoted in the Politico story, the former justice said that she was retiring from public life due to her illness.

Son says Sandra Day O'Connor "didn't want to believe" dementia diagnosis at firstSandra Day O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She retired in 2006 to care for her husband, John, after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In a letter Tuesday, O'Connor announced she, too, has dementia, but remains grateful. Sandra Day O'Connor's youngest son, Jay, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss… 2018-10-25T12:42:25Z

At the same time, one of O’Connor’s three sons, Jay, told AZ Central that his mother’s overall health was good and that she was living life at a “slower pace.” Jay O’Connor described his mother’s condition as “particularly poignant” as his father suffered from the same condition. In the same interview, Jay O’Connor said, “This is a point of reflection for her and her family. We are so proud of what she has done, in her life and her career.”

As of 2019, O’Connor Requires the Use of a Wheelchair & Lives in an Assisted Living Facility

Bio chronicles Sandra Day O'Connor, one of the most influential women in U.S. historySandra Day O'Connor made history when she became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981. Former President Ronald Reagan appointed her to the position and the Senate confirmed her unanimously. During her nearly 25 years on the country's highest court, O'Connor was considered by many to be the most powerful woman… 2019-03-19T13:24:01Z

O’Connor’s biographer Evan Thomas confirmed in a 2019 interview with CNN that she was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Thomas said that O’Connor required the use of a wheelchair and that she lived in an assisted living facility. Thomas also said that O’Connor first began to notice her husband’s condition in the late 1990s and that after several incidents in public, she decided to retire due to his health. AZ Central reported in 2019 that O’Connor was still in “good health” when she retired at 75 in order to take care of her husband.

In Her Most Recent Interview, O’Connor Said She Disagreed With the Republican Decision Not to Grant a Hearing to President Obama’s Nominee to Replace Antonin Scalia in 2016

In February 2016, O’Connor gave what appears to be her most recent interview to Phoenix’s KSAZ. The interview came shortly after the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. O’Connor said, “I don’t agree (with Republicans). We need somebody in there to do the job and just get on with it.” O’Connor added:

Well, you just have to pick the best person you can under these circumstances, as the appointing authority must do. And it’s an important position and one we care about as a nation, as a people. And I wish the president well as he makes choices and goes down that line — it’s hard.

O’Connor Battled Breast Cancer in 1988

In 1988, O’Connor underwent a mastectomy in order to prevent breast cancer. O’Connor was 58 at the time and in the very early stages of breast cancer. In that same year, O’Connor also had her appendix removed. O’Connor spoke publicly about her cancer battle in 1994 saying:

There was constant media coverage. ‘How does she look? When is she going to step down and give the President another vacancy on the Court? She looks pale to me. I don’t give her six months.’ Well, I didn’t like that.

O’Connor said that her love of the law motivated her to return to health.

In September 2019, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recognized Sandra Day O’Connor Day.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School