Jason Mesich: Minneapolis Man Kills His Wife & Injures 2 Neighbors, Cops Say

Jason Michael Mesich is the Minnesota man accused of murdering his wife in their garage before firing multiple rounds at the next-door neighbors. The shooting happened in Bloomington on August 30 around 11 p.m.

Bloomington Police said an adult woman and a 12-year-old girl, who family members identified as sisters, were shot during the gunfire and rushed to the hospital. The child, Makayla Saulter-Outlaw, was shot in the head and remained in critical condition as of this writing. The adult victim, Canisha Saulter, was hit three times in the lower body and was stable, police said.

Mesich told investigators that he and his wife, Angela Lynn Mesich, were arguing because he felt they didn’t have sex often enough, KSTP-TV reported. Hennepin County inmate records show bail was set at $1 million and Mesich’s next court appearance was scheduled for September 30.

1. Jason Mesich Fired Dozens of Rounds In His Basement During a Three-Hour Standoff Before Surrendering, Police Said

Police responded to the home along 15th Avenue in Bloomington just after 11 p.m on August 30 after receiving multiple calls about shots fired. The officers heard gunshots coming from inside the house when they arrived, the department explained in a news release. They could also hear a man shouting from inside.

Officers found the victim, Angela Mesich, dead in the detached garage. Police said she had been shot “several times in the neck and upper torso.”

The officers encouraged Mesich to come out of the house but he refused. Mesich fired approximately 40 rounds from inside the house during the standoff with police, which lasted nearly three hours.

According to WCCO-TV, officers eventually entered the home and found Mesich in the basement, where he continued to fire the weapon. According to the release from police, one of the officers “returned fire” but Mesich was not hurt. Officers arrested Mesich and booked him into the Bloomington Jail.

2. Mesich Admitted He Likely ‘Emptied’ the Gun During the Fight With His Wife But That He Didn’t Remember Much About the Shootings

Mesich admitted to police that he “probably” killed his wife but that he didn’t remember very much about the shootings. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP-TV, Mesich explained during interviews with police that he and Angela had been arguing about their sex life in the garage.

Mesich said he assumed he went back inside the house to retrieve a gun. He told police that his wife tried to hit him when he came back outside and that he responded by punching her in the collarbone. Mesich claimed Angela said “just shoot me then,” KSTP-TV reported.

Mesich clarified that although he didn’t specifically remember shooting Angela, he assumed that he did. He told police that he “probably emptied” the magazine to make sure she was dead, WCCO-TV reported.

The outlet, citing police, added that officers later found hundreds of rounds of ammunition and additional weapons inside the house. A search of online records showed Mesich had a hunting permit that was issued in 2005.

3. Mesich Sprayed the Yard With Gunfire Without Warning as the Next-Door Neighbors Packed a Moving Truck, a Family Member Explained

Bloomington Police explained in a news release that when they arrived at the scene, they learned that two additional shooting victims had been hit in their front yard. They both had already been rushed to the hospital.

A family member identified the victims as 29-year-old Canisha Saulter and 12-year-old Makayla Saulter-Outlaw in an interview with the local Star Tribune. Their great-aunt, Rev. Marcia Westbrook, said the family had been packing a moving truck when Mesich opened fire.

Their mother, Mildred, and a third sister, Charnae, were not hurt. Westbrook said Makayla had been holding Canisha’s baby daughter at the time and that she shielded the baby from the bullets. Mildred and Charnae drove the sisters to the hospital. Westbrook said it was a miracle Mildred was not shot because Mesich had been only a few feet away from her as she got in the truck.

Westbrook told the newspaper the family was “baffled” by the attack. They had lived next door to the Mesichs for three years but the families had never directly interacted.

When asked why he shot at the family, Mesich told police he thought the next-door neighbors may have seen him shoot his wife, FOX 9 reported. He added that he “hated all children.”

4. Angela Mesich Was Remembered as a ‘Wonderful Person’ & the Surviving Victims Face Months of Recovery

Jason and Angela Mesich had a daughter together, whom KSTP-TV spoke with outside of the courtroom after Jason’s first court appearance. The TV station did not name the young woman but reported that she described her mother as a “wonderful person.”

Friend Katie-Jo Williams echoed that sentiment. She told the outlet, She had such a heart for people… she was always looking for people to help.” Williams added, “She went out of her way to buy gifts and toys for my kids so they would have stuff to open on Christmas.”

As for Makayla and Canisha, they have long recoveries ahead of them. Westbrook started a GoFundMe campaign to benefit her great-nieces and their mother, Mildred, who would have to take time off work to care for them.

According to the page, Makayla was expected to remain in the hospital for at least two months. The 12-year-old was shot in the back of the head and doctors removed a piece of her skull to manage brain swelling. Westbrook explained, “She is currently on a respirator, with a tube near her forehead to allow the blood to drain. It is unknown how long she will be in the hospital or if she will ever fully recover.”

Canisha was shot in the leg, hip and ankle. Westbrook wrote on the GoFundMe page that it was not immediately clear how long Canisha would have to stay in the hospital. Westbrook described Canisha as a single mother to her baby daughter.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised more than $70,000.

5. Mesich Was Charged With Domestic Assault in 2014 But the Case Was Dismissed

A database of Minnesota court records shows Mesich was previously arrested on November 25, 2014. One of the charges he faced was for a misdemeanor domestic assault. The record specified that Mesich was accused of intentionally inflicting bodily harm or attempting to do so, as opposed to merely causing a victim to feel fear.

The domestic assault charge was dismissed a few months later. But he pleaded guilty to two additional misdemeanor charges: Disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. Mesich was placed on probation for one year.

