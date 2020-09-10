WATCH Pro-Trump Provocateur Kaitlin Bennett Chased Off Florida Campus

Kaitlin Bennett, a controversial, pro-Trump and gun social media personality who often makes videos of herself provoking progressive college students, was driven off the University of Central Florida campus on Thursday in a raucous spectacle.

According to numerous videos posted to Twitter, Bennett came to the campus without a mask and with a person described as a security guard, who appeared to tussle with several students. She was eventually followed by a group of students chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho, this racist bitch has got to go,” and at one point took shelter in a bagel shop.

The university issued a statement later in the day indicating that Bennett’s group intended to “agitate and offend” students, and that she initially refused to comply with the university’s coronavirus guidelines, although she eventually put a mask on.

One video of the incident can be seen here. Be warned: Several of the tweets and videos below contain crude language.

Bennett Apparently Went to the UCF Campus to Record Interviews With Students, Which She Posts to Her Sites to Mock Progressives; Students Did Not Make Her Feel Welcome

kaitlin bennett at UCF today. Who tf let this bitch in here pfffttt. Ole poopy pants 💩 pic.twitter.com/WpAiXCZCnZ — Kourt Mooney (@k0vr1_) September 10, 2020

Many short videos were taken by students on campus, showing Bennett walking around and trying to conduct interviews with someone who appears to be a security guard by her side. Many took to Twitter to express disbelief that Bennett, with her deliberately provocative style, would come to the university, maskless, during a pandemic.

One student said, “still can’t believe Kaitlin Bennett had the audacity to come to UCF, a campus full of minority and LGBT+ students, literally a half hour away from the pulse nightclub … like, how tone deaf can you be?”

It doesn’t appear that Bennett was able to get much filming done. Students followed and crowded her, shouting, “Hey hey, ho ho, this racist bitch has got to go,” and several calling her “pee-pee poo-poo girl,” variants on which have become popular epithets for students confronting Bennett on different campuses.

this tik tok of kaitlin bennett at ucf pleaseeeeee lmao she’s a fucking joke pic.twitter.com/Fg8Daw9jHk — whoever threw that paper… ya moms a hoe (@tooturntchriss) September 10, 2020

yell at your local conservative today 😌 FUCK kaitlin bennett pic.twitter.com/Hzki0pdZ9x — dom (@dmevns) September 10, 2020

At one point, Bennett appeared to take shelter in an Einstein Bros. Bagel shop on or near campus while her security guard stood in front, appearing to tussle with several students.

Legend says Kaitlin Bennett is still in the Einstein bagels electrical room at UCF pic.twitter.com/mb3RDusWCM — tiffanyfranco_ (@TiffanyFranco0) September 10, 2020

Bennett appeared to make light of the incident on Twitter later, posing in front of the angry students and dubbing it “just another day at the office.”

Just another day at the office pic.twitter.com/8n8shcTjZ8 — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) September 10, 2020

Bennett also said in a tweet that she went to the campus to “who would be a better president for Black Americans, Trump or Biden.”

The University Later Said Bennett Was Trying to ‘Agitate & Offend’ Students, but That It Was Still Free Speech; However, She Did Violate COVID-19 Guidelines

UCF later issued a statement indicating that they knew that Bennett’s appearance on campus was “intended to agitate and offended many members of our community.” Further, Bennett and her group violated the campus coronavirus policy and didn’t wear a mask. Bennett and her group later complied, the university said.

UCF has long held that the free exchange of ideas and opinions is the bedrock of higher education — regardless of the message and whether our university’s values align with it. We recognize that a group’s presence on campus today was intended to agitate and offended many members of our community. … The group on campus today was lawfully exercising their free expression rights, but not complying with UCF’s COVID-19 policy, which requires everyone on campus to wear a face covering. Our policy was explained to the group and after a period of time, the gorup complied and wore face coverings. This is the first time during the period of COVID-19 that UCF has dealt with a free expression scenario of this nature, and the university must enforce this health and safety policy with all visitors.

Bennett took issue with the statement, calling UCF “liars” and insisting that her head of security “went to campus yesterday and walked around with Commander Freeman to tell them exactly why we were coming and be proactive in making sure this wouldn’t happen.”

My head of security went to campus yesterday and walked around with @UCFPolice Commander Freeman to tell them exactly why we were coming, & be proactive in making sure this wouldn't happen. They also said they wouldn't make us wear masks, then threatened to arrest US. #DefundUCF — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) September 10, 2020

“They also said they wouldn’t make us wear masks, then threatened to arrest us,” she said, concluding with the hashtag #DefundUCF.

Attempts to reach Bennett for comment through her Twitter and her website Liberty Hangout were unsuccessful.

