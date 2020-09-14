Oregon Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 14]

Fires are a huge issue in Oregon right now. Here are the latest fire and red flag warning information for the states as of September 14, 2020. Read on for the latest details about the wildfires’ locations, containment and evacuations. Remember to also check your local news sources, as fire details can change quickly and with little warning.

Interactive Fire Maps for Oregon

A great way to keep track of fire activity is by looking at interactive maps. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by NIFC.gov. You can also see the map below. Just click “OK” to get past the flash screen. Note that due to server traffic, it may take a while for the map below to load.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information.

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

You can see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link or on the map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to click the + sign to zoom into your region.

The Statesman Journal also provides a live map here.

Oregon Emergency Management is also providing a map here, which you can also view below depending on your browser.

Next are details on the individual fires updated for September 14, 2020, in alphabetical order. Some fires that are 100% contained may not be included, and this list is focusing mostly on major fires in the region.

Individual Oregon Fires

Please note that evacuation details can change rapidly, so stay tuned to your local news for the latest on evacuations. Local city police and sheriff’s office Facebook and Twitter pages are also good sources for local evacuation updates in Oregon.

We’re also listing some county-specific information below, so search for your particular county for that information if available.

Almeda Drive Fire & Glendower Fire

This fire is 3,200 acres and 70% contained as of September 14, and started four miles northwest of Ashland, Oregon. NIFC noted on September 14: “North Ashland, Talent, Phoenix and south Medford have structures threatened or destroyed. Active fire behavior. Evacuations of health care facilities, schools and fire stations remain.”

There are a number of evacuations in place. You can see evacuation updates for Medford and Shady Cove and Jackson County on the map here. Or follow Josephine County Emergency Management on Facebook for updates.

Josephine County has a fire and evacuation map here for Josephine and Jackson counties. It may take a bit to load and although it’s embedded below, it may not always be viewable depending on your browser.

Jackson County’s Facebook is also posting updates.

Archie Creek Fire / Glide Fire / Star Mountain Fire

This fire is now more than 121,379 acres and 10% contained as of September 13, having started September 8 about 20 miles east of Glide, Oregon. The Star Mountain and Archie Creek fires merged. It was also once called the Glide Fire. (Note: KQEN reported that the French Creek Fire was a different fire that was stopped at 400 acres.)

The Douglas Forest Protective Association is posting updates.

Inciweb wrote on September 14:

Favorable weather conditions yesterday resulted in another day of decreased fire activity on the Archie Creek Fire. Containment lines along the western flank of the fire were held in check from the South Fork of Calapooya Creek, down to Glide. Crews continue working in the area to reinforce primary and secondary containment lines. In the Little River area, crews are using a combination of existing road systems and new dozer lines to check the fire’s spread. Structure protection resources remain in place area. Air operations were grounded for another day due to smokey conditions in the region.

A number of evacuations are still in place. Douglas County is posting evacuation update information on its webpage here. A PDF of evacuations is here.

Another map can be accessed that show’s the fire’s size based on satellite data but is not for emergency planning.

Friday 9/11 #ArchieCreekFire 115,857 acres per 9:38pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. "NOAA fire weather forecast" overlay includes wind and humidity forecast. For help please click "Map tips" upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/fzpEbjxALf pic.twitter.com/586xMyocm0 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) September 11, 2020

Beachie Creek Fire & Santiam Fire

This fire was estimated to be 513 acres as of September 7 at 11:37 a.m., according to Inciweb. But since then it has exploded in size and as of September 14, it’s now estimated to be 188,374 acres in size. The fire includes the Santiam Fire, and the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires meet at Detroit, Oregon. Beachie Creek is everything west of Detroit, and Lionshead is everything east of Detroit. The cause of the fire is not known.

Inciweb noted: “Wildland firefighters, working on the Beachie Creek Fire, were forced to evacuate their encampment in Gates, Ore. after several electrical lines and transformers were destroyed in an extreme wind event which began on Monday afternoon. Pacific Team Northwest 13 is currently headquartered at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.”

Inciweb noted on September 13:

The Beachie Creek Fire and the Riverside Fire remain about one mile apart. Despite the rumors, a merger of the two fires is not imminent. The current combination of winds, record dry forests, and a lack of natural holding features in the Table Rock Wilderness and surrounding areas mean it is still possible the fires could burn together in the coming days. Based on current weather, it is anticipated that a future merger would not result in dynamic fire behavior as seen in the last week.

Many evacuations are in place.

Beachie Creek has a Facebook page with updates here.

Another good resource to follow is Your Northwest Fires on Facebook.

Visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for evacuation updates too. An evacuation map has been created here and is embedded below.

You can also see updates on Marion County’s Flash News Alerts here. Marion County is also posting evacuation updates here.

Clackamas County evacuation zones are here and in the map below.

Linn County evacuation zones are here and in the map below.

This Twitter list is another good source for East Marion County Fires.

Brattain Fire

This fire was 1,000 acres on September 7 after it started about 8 miles south of Paisley, Oregon. It’s near Morgan Butte. It was caused by human activity and is now listed as being 30,151 acres in size, according to NIFC on September 14.

Inciweb noted:

The fire was discovered Sept. 7, 2020 late in the evening. As of 8:30 p.m. Sept., the fire is moving from Brattain Butte west-southwest towards the Chewaucan River and Coffeepot Flat. (away from Paisley, Ore.). It is burning in sagebrush-juniper with stringers of Ponderosa pine. There is spotting 100 to 200 yards ahead of the fire due to strong winds.

SCOFMP on Facebook is providing updates.

Clackamas County Fires

More than one fire is affecting Clackamas County, OPB reported.

#ClackamasWildfires info from @RedCrossCascade… The Red Cross currently has multiple temporary evacuation points open. If you have been impacted by one of the #wildfires, you can go directly to the closest evacuation point & Red Cross volunteers are ready to help. pic.twitter.com/63iE4PbHfh — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) September 9, 2020

For Clackamas County fires, consider following these accounts for updates:

Clackamas County evacuation zones are here and in the map below.

Douglas County Fires

If you are mostly concerned about Douglas County fires, then your best source for updates is the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Grizzly Creek Fire

This fire is 325 acres and 25% contained, according to NIFC on September 9, the last update. Estimated containment is September 15. It started 16 miles east of Ashland, Oregon. (Not to be confused with a fire by the same name in Colorado.)

Echo Mountain Complex Fire

This fire is 2,435 acres, 25% contained, and human-caused, having started four miles east of Lincoln City, according to Inciweb on September 13 at 11:59 p.m., their latest update.

Lincoln County has a webpage for the fire here. Their latest static evacuation map is here. Lincoln County has a live evacuation map here.

You can sign up for alerts on Lincoln County here. The county is also posting updates on Facebook.

Holiday Farm Fire / McKenzie Fire

This fire is 6% contained and 165,023 acres in size as of September 14, having started three miles west of McKenzie Bridge, Oregon. Some evacuation orders are in effect. The fire erupted overnight from September 7-8. The fire’s cause isn’t known.

On September 13, Inciweb noted:

The hard work of wildland and structural firefighters on the Holiday Farm Fire east of Springfield is starting to pay off. Yesterday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered the evacuation level in the Mohawk Valley to 2 (BE SET). After several days with zero containment, fire managers now estimate containment at five percent. Containment reflects the fire managers’ confidence that existing control lines would prevent additional fire spread… With more resources in place, fire crews have been able to construct direct control lines (adjacent to the fire’s edge) and indirect control lines (farther back from the fire’s edge). Firefighters completed a successful burnout operation in the southwestern corner of the fire to establish a solid control line. Additionally, crews have been mopping up, scouting locations for new control lines and removing snags to make areas safer for fire personnel and vehicles.

Lane and Linn Counties have evacuations in place due to the fire. Lane County is referring to this as the McKenzie/Holiday Farm Fire and posting updates here.

Lane County evacuation maps are here and here or embedded below.

Linn County’s evacuation map is here or embedded below.

On September 7, The Register-Guard reported that this was a fast-moving fire that led to hundreds being evacuated and catastrophic damage in the town of Blue River.

You can read updates about the fire and shelters in the Blue River Bulletin Board on Facebook.

Indian Creek Fire

This fire was 48,128 acres and 75% contained as of August 29, the last Inciweb update.

Inciweb noted:

Northwest Incident Management Team 13 will transfer the Indian Creek Fire suppression to High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team under the command of Rob Gubser tomorrow, August 30th. NWIMT13’s successful management and suppression efforts by firefighters over the past two weeks is due in large part to the tremendous support of the communities of Juntura, Harper, Westfall, and Vale. This will be the final update from Team 13. Future updates will be generated by Vale Bureau of Land Management as needed.

Jackson County Fires

Jackson County is updating evacuation information here. The latest evacuation map is here or below.

Lane County Fires

In Lane County east of Springfield, much of the area is still under evacuation warnings, including from the Holiday Farm Fire.

Evacuation maps are being updated by Lane County here or embedded below.

Laurel Fire

This fire was 1,257 acres and 60% contained as of the last update by Inciweb on August 26. Inciweb noted:

This Laurel Fire is burning on lands managed by Prineville BLM, rangeland and ODF protected private lands six miles south of Spray in Wheeler County. The fire was started during a lightning storm the night of August 18th, 2020. This fire will be managed by Oregon Department of Forestry Type 1 Incident Management Team 2, Incident Comander Chris Cline.

Lincoln County Fires

Lincoln County has a webpage for the fire here. You can sign up for alerts on Lincoln County here. The county is also posting updates on Facebook.

Linn County Fires

If you’re mostly concerned about fires just in Linn County, the county is offering evacuation updates on this webpage.

Linn County evacuation zones are here and in the map below.

Lionshead Fire & P515 Fire

This fire is 168,097 acres and 5% contained on September 14 at 12:53 p.m., according to Inciweb. It started 20 miles west of Warm Springs, Oregon and was caused by lightning. This fire is east of Detroit, Oregon, while the Beachie Creek fire is east of Detroit, Oregon.

On September 14, Inciweb noted:

Today, the dense smoke cover will begin to disperse, continuing through the week as the area experiences a transition in weather. Slightly stronger southwest winds are expected along ridges and in valleys, which may align with terrain to contribute to fire movement. Temperatures will remain in the 70s, but with higher relative humidity levels of 25 to 35 percent. Very active surface fire is anticipated along the northern perimeter of the fire with torching and spotting likely. Some precipitation is expected later in the week. .. Current Situation: Heavy smoke has grounded air operations for the last few days, significantly hindering firefighting efforts. Saturday night, crews conducted firing operations to the north of the fire, but later that evening a separate fire spread northward from the Olallie Butte area and crossed planned containment lines. Yesterday, the fire continued this north and northeast push, causing fire crews to adapt their previous strategy and initiate firing operations off the B-200 road further to the east. Active fire behavior north of Breitenbush also challenged firefighters yesterday. Along the eastern edge of the fire, crews made good progress mopping up fire line and continued to secure and scout containment lines to the south of the fire on the Willamette National Forest. To the west, fire crews dealt with a spot fire near New Idanha, but saw decreased fire activity in Idanha and Detroit as structure protection continued.”

Some evacuations are still in place. On September 14, Inciweb wrote: “A Level 2 Evacuation Notice has been issued for Sidwalter Flats area on the Warms Springs Reservation. Updates on evacuations can be found on local sheriff’s departments’ websites and Warm Springs Police Facebook. The most current information on statewide evacuation information can be found at the Oregon Office of Emergency Management’s interactive database: https://www.oregon.gov/oem/emops/Pages/RAPTOR.aspx.”

Here’s a September 14 update:

Evacuation orders are constantly changing. For the latest evacuation updates from this fire:

Marion County Fires

As of September 10, numerous evacuation orders are in place in Marion County.

Visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for evacuation updates, too. An evacuation map has been created here and is embedded below.

You can also see updates on Marion County’s Flash News Alerts here. Marion County is also posting evacuation updates here.

Rattlesnake Fire

This fire is 497 acres and 95% contained as of September 2, per Inciweb.

Riverside Fire

This fire is 133,799 acres and human-caused, having started about eight miles southeast of Estacada, Oregon, per Inciweb as of September 14 at 12:44 a.m.

Inciweb noted: “Real-time evacuation updates at: twitter.com/ClackCoSheriff.”

Riverside Fire also has its own Facebook page here.

See the Clackamas section of this article for more details on getting updates from that county and seeing their evacuation map.

S. Obenchain Fire

This fire is 32,031 acres and 20% contained, having started five miles east of Eagle Point, Oregon, as of Inciweb’s September 14 update. At least 12 residences have been destroyed by the fire.

Inciweb noted on September 14:

The south and western containment lines of the fire perimeter have held for several shifts. Crews continue to improve and mop up the interior of the established lines, in many places up to 300 feet. Improvement of dozer and hand lines along with some hazard tree removal will continue on the northern edge, in the Indian Creek area, as crews transition into the mop up phase. Northwest Incident Management Team 8 Deputy Incident Commander Kevin Stock told crews at morning briefing “We have taken advantage of the weather and smoke cover to reduce loss of property and resources. I really want to thank everyone for their hard work to get us to this point.” The fire did make a small push to the east, into the old Double Day Fire (2008) scar late yesterday. The night shift worked to get a primary line in place. Available resources will be located in the area to get a containment line in place. Four task forces of structural engines with the Oregon State Fire Marshal, are working along the Butte Falls Highway and in the Shady Cove area triaging and providing point protection.

Jackson County has a number of evacuations in place due to this and other fires. Please see the Jackson County portion of this article for the evacuation map.

The fire has a Facebook page here.

Thielsen Fire

This fire is 5,973 acres and 1% contained as of September 14, according to NIFC. It started two miles southeast of Diamond Lake, Oregon. Please see the Douglas County section of this story for more evacuation details.

Two Four Two Fire

This fire is 14,584 acres and 12% contained, having started seven miles east of Fort Klamath, Oregon, as of September 13 at 11:50 p.m. Some evacuations are in place. Updates are being posted on a Facebook page for the fire.

Here’s a video update:

Inciweb is also updating information here.

White River Fire

This fire is 17,383 acres and 70% contained as of September 10, per Inciweb’s latest and final update. It started 20 miles west of Wamic, Oregon.

Get updates here:

