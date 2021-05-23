76ers vs Wizards Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers begin their quest for their first title in 38 years when they take on the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards in a best-of-seven first-round series that begins on Sunday, May 23.

Game 1 (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT or NBA TV.

76ers vs Wizards Preview

Star power won’t be in short supply when the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers take on the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards in a best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series that gets underway on Sunday, May 23.

The 76ers, who are led by MVP finalist Joel Embiid and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Ben Simmons, finished the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference (49-23) en route to landing their first top seed in 20 years.

Meanwhile, the Wizards were propelled by their superstar duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal to a 17-6 run down the stretch to qualify for the Play-In Tournament, where they got by the Indiana Pacers in an elimination game on Wednesday. The 142-115 win locked up the conference’s final seed and a berth in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017-2018 season for the Wizards.

The 76ers will be looking to avenge the brief stint they had in the bubble last season that saw them get swept four games to zero by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Embiid has been a man on a mission this season en route to being named an MVP finalist, averaging 28.5 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game. Simmons had a superb regular season on both ends of the court, averaging 14.3 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and 6.9 assists per game.

“It’s well deserved,” said 76ers coach Doc Rivers regarding Embiid and Simmons being named finalists for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. “I think both of them, in my opinion, should win, but the first honor is being nominated and the second one is them winning it. They both have had fantastic years in those two departments being the MVP of the league and being the Defensive Player of the Year. I’m happy for them because their success means team success.”

With their lethal 1-2 punch of Westbrook and Beal, the Wizards should be able to give Embiid, Simmons and the top-seed a run for their money in this first-round matchup.

Beal, the league’s second-leading scorer (31.3 points per game) led the Wizards with 25 points in the elimination game win over the Pacers. The three-time NBA All-Star put up 60 points against the 76ers on Jan. 6, which included 57 in the first three quarters.

Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double this season, scored 18 points and contributed 8 rebounds and 15 assists in the Play-In Game against the Pacers.

The Wizards overcame a multitude of injuries, a 13-day mid-season pause due to health and safety protocols and a 17-32 record in early April to advance to the Play-In Tournament, where they dropped their first game to the Boston Celtics before dominating the Pacers to clinch the final playoff spot.

The 76ers took all three games against the Wizards in the regular season – two at home and one on the road.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the fourth-seeded New York Knicks and the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

76ERS VS. WIZARDS SERIES SCHEDULE:

GAME MATCHUP DATE/TIME CHANNEL Game 1 Wizards at 76ers Sunday, May 23/1 p.m. ET TNT Game 2 Wizards at 76ers Wednesday, May 26/7 p.m. ET NBA TV Game 3 76ers at Wizards Saturday, May 29/TBD ESPN Game 4 76ers at Wizards Monday, May 31/TBD TNT *Game 5 Wizards at 76ers Wednesday, June 2/TBD TBD *Game 6 76ers at Wizards Friday, June 4/TBD TBD *Game 7 Wizards at 76ers Sunday, June 6/TBD TBD

*If necessary

