Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Games Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers promise to be one of the best shows on the court during the NBA’s 75th season, with a superstar cast fit for Hollywood. LeBron James and Anthony Davis welcome former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, as the Lakers make a run for the franchise’s 18th championship.

In 2021-22, most Lakers games will be televised in local markets on Spectrum SportsNet, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Spectrum SportsNet), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Lakers game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Lakers Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Spectrum SportsNet

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Spectrum SportsNet (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Lakers game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Lakers Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Lakers games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Lakers games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Lakers Season Preview 2021-22

There will be no shortage of star power this season in Los Angeles, as the Lakers will bring to the floor one of the most decorated trios in NBA history.

The Lakers made the largest splash in the offseason when they traded for former league MVP Russell Westbrook. The nine-time All-NBA selection joins forces with the lethal duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, giving the Lakers a legitimate shot at the 18th title in franchise history.

In addition to bringing in Westbrook, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka made a slew of moves to update the roster, which will look like a new team compared to the squad that was on the floor in May when they were ousted by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Altogether, the Lakers will be bringing back only three players from last season – James, Davis, and 20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers will have a plethora of experience to draw from with the updated roster, as Pelinka brought in a host of veterans including Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Trevor Ariza, and Wayne Ellington.

The X-factors that will go a long way in deciding how far this Lakers team goes will be how Westbrook’s aggressive style plays with James and Davis and if the veterans that were brought on in the offseason can stay healthy during the grind of an 82-game regular season and be fresh for a run at the title.

2020-21 Recap

Finished 42-30 (Seventh in the Western Conference)

Defeated the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Game, 103-100

Lost to the Phoenix Suns, 4-2, in the first round of the NBA Playoffs



Offseason Summary

Added two-time NBA scoring champion, Russell Westbrook, via a trade with the Wizards, and a slew of free agents including Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and DeAndre Jordan.

Parted ways with a bulk of last season’s roster including Marc Gasol (trade), Kyle Kuzma (trade), Montrezl Harrell (trade), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (trade), Alex Caruso (free agency), Dennis Schroder (free agency), Markieff Morris (free agency), and Andre Drummond (free agency).

Projected Starting Lineup

PG – Russell Westbrook (Averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons last year with 22.2 points per game, 11.7 assists per game, and 11.5 rebounds per game)

SG – Wayne Ellington (One of the best spot-up shooters in the league; Averaged 9.6 ppg and hit on 42% from 3-point range for the Pistons last season)

SF – Kent Bazemore (Has the inside track to start with Ariza and Horton-Tucker undergoing surgeries in the preseason; Averaged 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg in 67 games for the Warriors last season)

PF – LeBron James (Entering his 19th season; Averaged 25.0 ppg, 7.8 asp, 7.7 rpg, and shot 51.3% from the field last season)

C – Anthony Davis (Limited to 36 games last season due to an injury; Will be looking for a bounce-back season after averaging his fewest points (21.8), rebounds (7.9), and blocks (1.6) since early in his career, while shooting a career-low 49.1% from the field)

Projected Reserves

G – Talen Horton-Tucker

F – Carmelo Anthony

F – Trevor Ariza

G – Rajon Rondo

G – Kendrick Nunn

G – Malik Monk

C/F – Dwight Howard

C – DeAndre Jordan

Projected Roster via ESPN