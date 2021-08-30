Amadeu Campos Silva Dead: PBR Bull Rider Dies After Wreck

Amadeu Campos Silva was a PBR bull rider who died after a wreck at a Velocity Tour event in Fresno, California, according to PBR.com, the Professional Bull Riders Association.

The site, in a statement by Sean Gleason, revealed that Campos Silva died after being transported to a Fresno hospital following a “terrible wreck.”

The site described him as a “bull rider with a lot of promise.” He was only 22 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Campos Silva Was Described as a ‘Young Brazilian Bull Rider’

According to PBR’s statement, “young Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was involved in a terrible wreck at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Calif., where he passed away.”

The statement continues, “Our heart breaks for Amadeu’s family and friends. At 22, he was a bull rider with a lot of promise, coming to the U.S. after competing in PBR Brazil in 2017 and 2018 to pursue his dream of a World Championship. In 2019, he was runner up at the Brazilian Finals and that year, made his U.S. debut on the Velocity Tour in Edinburg, Texas; 11 months later he made it to the premier series in Manchester, N.H.”

The statement added, “At the end of the 2020 season, one of Amadeu’s life dreams was accomplished: he rode in the PBR World Finals. This season, on the Velocity Tour, he was again angling to rise to the elite level. Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt. The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends. Please say a prayer tonight for them, and may Amadeu’s soul eternally rest in peace.”

According to PBR, Campos Silva had earned $42,000 over the course of his career. He was ranked 42nd. He had participated in 26 rides. His page says he was appearing in the Fresno Invitational on August 28, 2021, in Fresno. He placed 7th and scored four points during it, according to the page. His world rank was 89th. He was described as being from Atair, SP, and weighing 139 pounds.

PBR Was Founded in 1992 by Bull Riders Who Wanted to Create a New Generation of Cowboys

What is PBR? “Headquartered in Pueblo, Colo., PBR was created in 1992 by a group of 20 visionary bull riders who broke away from the traditional rodeo scene, seeking mainstream attention, new riches and a livelihood for future generations of cowboys for the most popular discipline in rodeo, bull riding,” its website says.

“We wanted to create a better product for the fans, so that when they tuned in they were seeing the best of the best every time,” said PBR co-founder and nine-time World Champion Ty Murray. “Those expectations have been exceeded immensely, and the fact that this sport continues to grow is a gratifying notion, one that supports all the hard work and dedication of every member of the PBR.”

The site continues, “The founders believed that bull riding deserved to be in the limelight and could succeed as a standalone sport. Each rider invested a hard-earned $1,000, some borrowing from family and friends, to start the PBR.”

