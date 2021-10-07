How to Watch Argentina vs Paraguay World Cup Qualifier in US

Paraguay will host Argentina in the first of three rounds of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers in the month of October. This match will take place on Thursday over at the Defensores del Chaco in Asunción.

Paraguay vs Argentina Preview

The second half of South American qualifiers will see a mad dash for the final two spots as well as the fifth-place playoff. Paraguay find themselves in the middle of that race although they direly need to have positive results to make a return trip to the World Cup after a 12-year absence.

It si being reported that the Defensores del Chaco will have a 50% allotment in attendance for this match.

Their first will be a difficult one as they face Argentina, who are still riding the crest after winning the Copa América.

Paraguay did get a boost in their last World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela. La Albirroja were able to grind their way to three points and keep them in the running for World Cup spots.

Eduardo Berizzo wants to become the third Paraguayan coach to win against Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers after Aníbal Ruiz did in 2005 and then Gerardo Martino did so six years later. There are lots of question marks in terms of how he will do that. The first one will be the is the level that Ángel and Oscar Romero will have after having been without a club since they rescinded their contracts with San Lorenzo.

Paraguay will also be without River Plate central defender David Martínez as he has not been able to recover from a quadriceps in his left leg. Also Blas Riveros was taken off the national team list.

https://twitter.com/Albirroja/status/1445079147395567616s=20

This could see either Santiago Arzamendia getting the start over on the left while Robert Rojas ends up staying at right back.

Argentina are in good shape after being able to earn two wins back in September. This will be the first big test that the reigning Copa América champs will have since winning the title this past summer.

#Eliminatorias Lista de convocados por el entrenador de la @Argentina, @lioscaloni, para la triple fecha de octubre pic.twitter.com/kBd3DFLks8 — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) September 27, 2021

The Guaranis tend to be the pebble in the show for Argentina in recent encounters.

The PSG players were the last players to join the team before the Albiceleste end up traveling to Asunción.

Paraguay probable XI: Antony Silva; Santiago Arzamendia, Fabián Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Javier Martínez; Robert Rojas, Mathías Villasanti, Miguel Almirón, Oscar Romero, Ángel Romero; Luis Amarilla

Argentina probable XI: Emiliano Martínez, Nahuel Molina, Cristián Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi, Giovani Lo Celso, Ángel Di María; Lautaro Martínez

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 96

Paraguay Wins:15

Argentina Wins: 49:

Draws 32