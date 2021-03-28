Bahrain GP 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The Bahrain International Circuit will host the 17th Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the 2021 Formula One season, on Sunday.

In the United States, the race (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix online for free:

Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 Preview

Max Verstappen blew away the field in qualifying on Saturday to claim his fourth pole — the Red Bull driver posted a time of 1:28.997 in the third round, 0.388 seconds ahead of Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton.

“We already had a great test week and of course there are no guarantees but then we came back for the race weekend and the whole week so far, I think the car’s been working really well, and it’s just been really enjoyable to drive,” Verstappen said, according to the official Formula One website.

“With the wind changing a lot around every session, it’s not easy to set up the car but it all worked out perfectly in qualifying, so very happy with pole position.”

The 23-year-old finished in third place in the standings a season ago with 214 points, 133 behind Hamilton and nine behind Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Botas, who’ll start in third position on Sunday.

“We knew what our weaknesses were last year and it seems like we addressed them so far at the beginning of the year,” Verstappen said, according to Racer. “Of course, very happy with that! Great start for us but no guarantees for the future. But very happy so far with the whole weekend.

“Basically my first lap in Q3 wasn’t amazing, so I knew there was more in it. Of course, you never know how much but finally the balance was there and then (I could) push a little bit more. The track was quite hot so you had to be careful with not overheating the tires. Luckily, when it mattered, we could perform.”

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and the winner of the last four Formula One seasons, claimed victory at Bahrain in 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019, all with Mercedes.

“Congratulations to Max, he did such a great job, so fast on that last lap,” Hamilton said, per the Formula One site. “Absolutely gave everything I had but unfortunately it wasn’t good enough.”

He added: “I mean there’s always more, but it was the best that I could do, that’s for sure; I got absolutely everything I could from the car. I think we did a really good job from testing to come here, the lads back at the factory — they’ve really done such an amazing job.”

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying Results

(Driver, chassis, time)

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:28.997

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:29.385

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:29.586

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:29.678

5. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1’29.809

6. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1:29.927

7. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:29.974

8. Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, 1:30.215

9. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 1:30.249

10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:30.601

11. Sergio Perez, Red Bull, 1:30.659

12. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, 1:30.708

13. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1:31.203

14, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, 1:31.238

15. George Russell, Williams, 1:33.430

16. Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 1:31.724

17. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 1:31.936

18. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 1:32.056

19. Mick Schumacher, Haas, 1:32.449

20. Nikita Mazepin, Haas, 1’33.273

