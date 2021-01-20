Bernie Sanders’ Mittens Photo Captures Inauguration Spotlight

Getty Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in.

Bernie Sanders wore his iconic mittens and a casual coat to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., capturing the spotlight on social media. A photo of him practicing fervent social distancing in his mittens trended on Twitter during the inauguration, with some even turning the photo into a meme. Others noticed that he’s wearing the same jacket from his previous “I’m once again asking” meme.

Bernie Sanders’ Mitten Photo Was Trending & Became a Meme

Vulture shared a tweet about the pose, which quickly received hundreds of replies and thousands of retweets.

Someone joked: “He looks like he’s just passing through ‘cause he’s got somewhere else to be. #BernieSanders”

Others took the photo and turned it into a meme. One of the memes made reference to the rumor he might be chair of the Budget Committee.

Another person turned the photo into a Vogue cover.

Here’s another photo making the rounds:

Another person joked: “Bernie looks like his mom just made him go run errands while he was in the middle of a movie.”

He’s a “true man of the people,” another person tweeted.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Sanders took a selfie and they really want to see it.

Another person tweeted: “I love this man.”

One person wrote, “I just love how much Bernie Sanders looks like a bystander wherever he goes.”

Others commented that they feel exactly the same as Sanders while watching the inauguration.

Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times implored viewers not to forget Sanders’ mittens while talking about inauguration fashion.

The Jacket He Wore Is the Same One from His ‘I’m Once Again Asking’ Meme

 

It must be noted that his jacket is the same one from his popular “I’m once again asking” meme.

His Mittens Are Iconic

Sanders either loaned those mittens or a similar pair to a woman who was cold when he was touring Pittsburgh while campaigning. Alex Cutler from UPMC was showing Sanders around, talking about the difficulties that black women face in Pittsburgh. It was very cold while they were waiting for a bus, and she mentioned that her hands were cold. So Sanders loaned her his mittens, according to online reports.

The story was originally posted on December 14, 2019 by Lisa Frank on Facebook. Frank is Executive Vice President at SEIU Healthcare. She wrote at the time: “Alex Cutler, a dietary worker at UPMC, is showing Bernie Sanders around today, making sure he understands just what makes Pittsburgh the worst city for Black women. They’re waiting for the bus, which is running late. Alex says her hands are cold. Bernie gives her his mittens. #hospitalworkersrising” 

The mittens were designed by Jen Ellis, a teacher in Essex Junction, Vermont. She gave him the mittens more than two years ago, reported Ruby Cramer of Buzzfeed News. They’re made of repurposed wool sweaters and the fleece in the lining is made from recycled plastic bottles.

