How to Watch ‘BET Presents The Encore’ Online for Free

Nine female artists from the 1990’s and 2000’s, including Aubrey O’Day from ‘Danity Kane’ and Kiely Williams of ‘3LW’ will join to create an R&B supergroup in “BET Presents The Encore.” The new reality series premieres Wednesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of “BET Presents The Encore” streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “BET Presents The Encore” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “BET Presents The Encore” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “BET Presents The Encore” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “BET Presents The Encore” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get the first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “BET Presents The Encore” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘BET Presents The Encore’ Preview





Play



BET Presents 'The Encore' | UB Premiere Teaser #BET #BETPresentsTheEncore "BET Presents The Encore" premieres Wednesday, June 9 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. urbanbridgez.com/2021/05/20/ub-preview-bet-presents-the-encore-the-ultimate-rb-supergroup/ 2021-05-20T13:21:12Z

This one-of-a-kind reality show brings together nine R&B powerhouses in a music experiment to form “the ultimate all-girl R&B supergroup,” according to the BET press release.

It continues:

Shamari Devoe (Blaque), Irish Grinstead (702), LEMisha Grinstead (702), solo artist Nivea Nash, Felisha King (Cherish), Fallon King (Cherish), Pamela Long (Total), Aubrey O’ Day (Danity Kane), and Kiely Williams (3LW) have signed on to the one-of-a-kind music experiment to become the next big musical sensation. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, these talented singers turned wives, moms, and entrepreneurs, will move in together, write new music, learn choreography, record an album, and put on a live performance. The catch? The songstresses must achieve this in only 30 days, with none of them knowing who their bandmates will be ahead of time. Faced with fun twists and unforeseen constraints, the ladies will need to stretch beyond their musical and personal comfort zones to succeed as a team. An esteemed roster of music industry experts will drop in each week to prepare them for their big debut and deliver a chart-topping record, including music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janell, songwriter Elijah Blake, and vocal coach Cynnamyn. Will their artistic differences or egos get in the way of forming a group? Or will these powerhouse women show the world that they still have what it takes to make a major comeback? Only time, and the music, will tell.

The premiere episode is called “Let the Music Play” and its description reads, “Nine female R&B stars are brought together in the hope of assembling the ultimate supergroup; one member declares she has other intentions.”

Episode two is titled “Time to be Queen” and it airs on June 16. Its description reads, “After a rough start, the women vote for their first-ever Queen of the House; Pamela’s controversial comment places her in the hot seat during the Queen’s Court.

“BET Presents The Encore” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.