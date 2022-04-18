WATCH: Biden Easter Bunny Videos at Egg Roll Go Viral

Videos showing the Easter Bunny interrupting and going up to Joe Biden at the White House egg roll event went viral on April 18, 2022.

You can watch the videos below; they went viral on Twitter. One shows the president being interrupted by the Easter Bunny, as he answered an Afghan journalist’s question, while a second video shows the Easter Bunny appearing to guide the president away from a fence where he was speaking with children. It became a parlor game on Twitter as people tried to sleuth out the identity of the Easter Bunny.

Here’s what you need to know:

The First Video Shows the Easter Bunny Going Up to Biden as He Speaks With Children

The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children pic.twitter.com/Wrd5L8p68B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

One video was shared by Charlie Spiering. He captioned it on Twitter, “The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children.” The video had more than 770,000 views in just a few hours. Spiering is the White House correspondent for Breitbart News.

He later tweeted, “And @MegHays46 outs herself as the staffer in the Easter Bunny costume today.” On Twitter, Meghan Hayes describes herself as “Director of Message Planning” at the White House. It’s not clear whether Hayes was the only Easter Bunny at the event.

And @MegHays46 outs herself as the staffer in the Easter Bunny costume today https://t.co/g9qaacCQh0 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

In the video, the bunny goes up to Biden as he speaks to children and shepherds him away. Why the Easter Bunny was doing so is a matter of interpretation, but it became fodder for Biden’s political opponents online. According to The New York Post, Hayes is considered by some White House journalists as being “responsible for limiting press access to Biden at public events over the past year.”

This tweet also got some attention as people attempted to identify the Easter Bunny.

White house press assistant pic.twitter.com/lpKtxWvjao — Scott (@Irish311fan) April 18, 2022

Biden tweeted about the annual egg roll at the White House, writing, “After the pandemic kept us apart last year, it was an honor to welcome folks to the People’s House for the 2022 White House Easter EGGucation Roll.”

After the pandemic kept us apart last year, it was an honor to welcome folks to the People’s House for the 2022 White House Easter EGGucation Roll. pic.twitter.com/B1zhdAl74B — President Biden (@POTUS) April 18, 2022

He also wrote, “Tune in as the First Lady and I deliver remarks at the 2022 White House Easter ‘EGGucation’ Roll.”

Tune in as the First Lady and I deliver remarks at the 2022 White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll. https://t.co/fxOpdn3RY8 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 18, 2022

He didn’t address the Easter Bunny controversy.

A Second Video Shows the Easter Bunny Interrupting President Biden as Biden Talks About Afghanistan

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll 🐰 pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

Craig C. Dillon, who describes himself as founder of a UK political communications agency, shared the second video.

He wrote, “Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll 🐰”

In that video, the Easter Bunny walks right up and waves at Biden, interrupting him in mid-sentence as he starts to talk about Afghanistan. Biden then walks away. Biden was saying something like, “Pakistan should not, and Afghanistan should be — ” although it’s a little hard to hear.

According to The New York Post, the Easter Bunny was interrupting Biden’s answer to a question posed by Afghan reporter Nazira Karimi. The Post described Dillon as a former advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.