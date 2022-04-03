Brennan Elliott Asks for Prayers After Revealing His Wife Has Stage IV Cancer

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott opened up to his friends and fans on social media, revealing that his wife, Cami, has been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. He said that he’s a private person, but hopes at least one person will be helped if he shares their story.

His Wife, Cami, Is Diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Gastric Cancer

In an Instagram post, Elliott revealed that his wife, Cami, has been diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Gastric Cancer. He wrote, “As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain.”

He then wrote, “Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers.”

Elliott shared that his wife has gone through “several bouts of cancer in the past,” and described cancer as a “sinister opponent who never plays fair.” But there’s no one “braver, stronger, more fearless” than his wife, he said.

He said that his wife has had multiple surgeries, rounds of chemotherapy, and is now taking one of the “most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.”

Elliott’s friends and followers surrounded him with words of encouragement and hope.

Cameron Mathison, who has gone through his own struggle with cancer, wrote, “Thinking of you both and sending so much love🙏🏼🙏🏼 Love you guys❤️.”

Lacey Chabert, who recently lost her sister just last year, wrote, “We love you guys and are holding you close in our hearts. Cami is stronger than anyone I know. We are praying for you and sending all our love. 🙏🏻❤️”

Tyler Hynes wrote, “❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻sending lots of love.”

Danica McKellar replied, “Thinking of you and sending love and prayers! 🙏🙏🙏.”

Will Kemp wrote, “Sending you both huge love and strength. ❤️”

Shannon Leddy wrote, “Brennan…I actually did not know this. That is okay of course, but now that I do, because you entrusted us with this difficult, personal and delicate news, I will pray for your brave and badass wife every day. I will also pray for you and your family, but also for the doctors, nurses and researchers who are working so hard on behalf of your wife and all with metastatic cancer. I will pray for a spring of rebirth and renewal and joy in between the very difficult moments. Please take care. Xo.”

Andrew Walker wrote, “Sending so much love to you and the family Brennan. You’re in our thoughts and prayers. ❤️”

He Credits His Wife with Being the Reason His Career Is Successful

Today is #worldcancerday2019 & I cannot stress enough the importance of prevention & early detection. More importantly I am so proud of my wife who beat #stomachcancer last year. She’s a true warrior. #CancerSurvivor #CancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/hVDqPeUC1v — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) February 5, 2019

In 2019, on World Cancer Day, Elliott shared on Twitter that his wife is a true warrior who had beat stomach cancer. He emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention.

Here is to my wife and #stomachcancersurvivor! You are my inspiration! Let’s fight for a cure! #WorldCancerDay2020 everyone battling this dreadful disease sending strength, support and 🙏🙏. Keep fighting #IAmAndIWill pic.twitter.com/Fakd6nYJEO — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) February 4, 2020

He also posted about her on World Cancer Day in 2020 and said she was an inspiration to him.

In an interview with My Devotional Thoughts in 2017, Elliott said that Cami is “the genius of the family.”

“She was probably at the university on computers getting her PHD and understands all that. I’m still trying to learn how to turn the thing on. Well, no, I’m a little more advanced than that. But yes, it is a different world now,” he said.

He also shared that he wouldn’t be able to do all the acting he does if it wasn’t for Cami’s support.

He said:

Well, behind every strong man is a strong woman, let me tell ya. If she wasn’t taking care of the kids and taking care of our whole life, I wouldn’t be able to go off for months at a time and work. It’s a fifty-fifty relationship, and I give her all the kudos in the world. In order to focus on whatever character you’re playing and whatever project you’re doing, you have to be able to focus. The opportunity is there because of her strength. You know, behind me, the idiot, is a doctor. So I’m in a pretty good place.

