Former Broncos QB Selected in the First Round of USFL Draft

The United States Football League (USFL) officially kicked off its draft on February 22. The league contains eight teams: the Michigan Panthers, Tampa Bay Bandits, Philadelphia Stars, New Jersey Generals, Houston Gamblers, Birmingham Stallions, Pittsburgh Maulers, and New Orleans Breakers.

In the first round, the Breakers selected quarterback Kyle Sloter with the eighth overall pick. Sloter briefly played for the Denver Broncos.

Kyle Sloter Has Been a Fantastic Preseason Performer

The Broncos signed Sloter as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was excellent during the preseason completing 31 out of 43 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Sloter ultimately did not make the 53-man roster, and he was released. The Minnesota Vikings signed him to their practice squad. Sloter remained in Minnesota until 2019.

Then, he bounced around the league spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Vikings (again).

Sloter has been an impressive preseason performer throughout his NFL career; he has a total of 1,222 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one interception.

At 6’4″, Sloter also has great size for a quarterback.

In the USFL, he will finally get the opportunity to prove that he can be a starting quarterback.

Sloter was not the only former Broncos player drafted. Outside linebacker Ahmad Gooden was drafted by the Houston Gamblers.

Gooden was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He appeared in three regular-season games recording one tackle and one quarterback hit.

Gooden played college football at Samford University, where he was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

A Recap of the USFL Draft So Far

The USFL draft is being conducted by position groups. During the first round, every team selected a quarterback. In the second round, every team selected an edge rusher or defensive end.

The Panthers held the first overall pick in the draft and selected quarterback Shea Patterson. Patterson played for the University of Michigan for two seasons (2018 and 2019). He was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he was briefly with the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp.

Other notable quarterbacks selected include Jordan Ta’amu and Kyle Lauletta. Ta’amu was the starting quarterback for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL. Last season, he spent time on the practice squads for the Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers.

Lauletta was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was waived by the Giants after only one season.

The first defensive player to come off the board was outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, who was selected by the Breakers. Bellamy played for the University of Georgia for four seasons.

Meanwhile, the Bandits selected the first cornerback, Delrick Abrams Jr.

Abrams played at Independence Community College and was featured on the Netflix series Last Chance U.

Abrams appeared in three games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He played a total of only seven defensive snaps.