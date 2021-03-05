How to Buy Claressa Shields Fight Tonight

Buy Shields vs Dicaire

Two undefeated female fighters clash as Claressa Shields takes on Marie-Eve Dicaire in a massive women's junior middleweight title unification bout on Friday night. The card starts at 9 p.m. ET, with Shields vs Dicaire expected to start sometime around 11:15 p.m. ET.

Shields vs Dicaire Preview

Undefeated three-division and current WBC/WBO super welterweight champion Claressa Shields looks to improve on her 10-0 record. Shields hasn’t fought in over a year, but her confidence hasn’t faded.

“Muhammad Ali is the greatest of all time and Claressa Shields is second. I am the greatest woman of all time and 98 percent of men in the world can’t beat me.”

Shields admits the long layoff was different and is motivated to fight Marie-Eve Dicaire, who is from Canada.

“I’ve never been off boxing for 13 months and I’ve never wanted to get back in the ring so much. Training is OK and sparring is cool, but I don’t have the same intensity that I have when it comes to the fight and the belts are on the line and I’m fighting against a whole other country,” Shields said. “To be honest, some of my hardest fights in the amateurs came from girls that were from Canada, even though I was very victorious in those fights — 77-1 in the amateurs. Canada has a strong background in boxing. I’m excited to be in the ring with someone like Marie-Eve Dicaire, who I feel wants to win as much as me and can accept how big this moment is.”

Dicaire accepts that she might be the underdog, but is up for the challenge of Shields.

“I’m happy and thrilled to here. It’s been a hell of a year, a year of postponement and disappointment but now it’s finally on. I’m here and I’m enjoying every moment of this adventure,” Dicaire said.

“When I became a world champion, I was like is that it? Is there something more? This is when I started focusing on being an undisputed champion. Facing Claressa Shields is, for me, the opportunity of a lifetime. I worked all my life to get here. My work, my sweat and my blood got me here, so for sure I’m going to be 100% in the ring. I’m looking forward to Friday.”

Shields is a massive favorite for the fight at -1100 to win. Dicaire is listed at +650 to score the victory.

Main card

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire in a WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA Women’s Junior Middleweight Unification

Raquel Miller vs. TBA; Women’s Middleweight

Nadia Meknouzi vs. Samantha Pill; Women’s Super Middleweight

Logan Holler vs. Schemelle Baldin; Female Middleweight

Danielle Perkins vs. Monika Harrison; Female Heavyweight