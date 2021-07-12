How to Watch ‘Catch and Kill’ HBO Documentary Online

Six-part docuseries “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” takes viewers behind the scenes of Ronan Farrow’s bombshell Harvey Weinstein reporting. It premieres Monday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

‘Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes’ Preview









Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO An expansion of the hit podcast and bestselling book, Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes brings to life the intimate interviews that broke Hollywood's most infamous story. The six-part documentary series debuts July 12 on HBO Max. #CatchAndKillHBO #HBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl/wtFYd7 Get More HBO Official Site: itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: twitter.com/hbo Instagram: instagram.com/hbo … 2021-06-14T17:30:12Z

This new docuseries “brings to life Ronan Farrow’s intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s podcast and bestselling book ‘Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators,’ according to HBO’s press release.

It continues:

The series expands on the podcast and the book, with never-before-seen footage and new insights into this culture-shaking story, enhanced by [directors Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato] creative weaving of additional sound and imagery from documents, audio tapes, photos, archive footage and striking illustrations. With fresh perspectives and detail — not just on the harrowing effort to expose one powerful predator, but on the systems that help cover up terrible crimes to this day — there are revelations in this series that may surprise even those familiar with the reporting.

The premiere episode is titled “The Wire” and its description reads, “Filipina-Italian model Ambra Gutierrez reveals the high-stakes police sting operation that captured a chilling admission from Harvey Weinstein—and her plan to preserve the evidence after authorities declined to prosecute.”

The second episode, which airs directly after the premiere, is called “The Reporters” and its description reads, “Veteran The New Yorker reporter Ken Auletta and The Hollywood Reporter writer Kim Masters discuss their years-long quests to reveal the ‘open secret’ of Weinstein’s behavior, and the roadblocks that stalled their efforts.”

Then on July 19 comes episodes three and four, “The Assistants” and “The Producer.” Their descriptions read, “A former assistant at Weinstein’s company, Rowena Chiu, speaks out about her experiences with Weinstein’s predation, the difficult choices she and fellow assistant Zelda Perkins made to try to hold him accountable, and her decision to remain silent for decades,” and “Rich McHugh discusses producing the story with Farrow at NBC News, interviewing Rose McGowan and numerous other sources on camera, and his dawning realization that the reporting was being shut down behind the scenes.”

“Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

