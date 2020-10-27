Change My Vote Trending on Google, Trump Says on Twitter

Change my vote is trending on Google following the second presidential debate between the president and Joe Biden, Donald Trump said on Twitter.

The president tweeted on the morning of October 27, “Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!”

On the same morning as Donald Trump’s tweet, CNN reported that more than 60 million people voted in the 2020 presidential election, a week before election day. The network reported that Texas led the way in pre-election day voting with 7.3 million ballots cast. The Lone Star state is followed by California which at the time of writing has clocked in 6.9 million votes.

On November 2, 2016, six days before election day, Trump tweeted something similar saying, “You can change your vote in six states. So, now that you see that Hillary was a big mistake, change your vote to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Searches for ‘Change My Vote’ & ‘Can I Change My Vote?’ Spiked on October 27

According to Google Trends, the phrases “Can I change my vote?” and “Change my vote” began to spike on October 27, the morning of the president’s tweet.

“Can I change my vote?” has been most prevalent in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Idaho and Minnesota over the past seven days. Of those five states, only two, Pennsylvania and Florida, are considered to be swing states, according to The New York Times. While “Change my vote” is most prevalent in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Wyoming and Idaho. Of those states, only Pennsylvania is considered a swing state.

None of the States that Have Been Searching for ‘Can I Change My Vote?’ Are Considered Swing States

Between the debate, which took place on October 22, and October 24, searches for the term rose by 75 percent. During that time period, the searches were most prevalent in Hawaii, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nebraska and Arkansas. None of those states are generally considered to be swing states.

The swings states for 2020 are considered to be Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

A Thread on 4Chan Titled ‘HowDoIChangeMyVote’ Was Started on the Night of the Debate

On the night of the debate, a thread was started on the controversial forum 4Chan titled “#HowdoIChangeMyVote.” The unnamed user wrote, “Uh oh guys, I voted early and need to change it to Trump. What do I do.” The hashtag used in the title of the thread mimicked a Twitter trend. Hashtags are used by the social media giant to categorize tweets.

According to a 2017 Cornell University study, “alt-right communities within 4chan and Reddit can have a surprising level of influence on Twitter, providing evidence that “fringe” communities often succeed in spreading alternative news to mainstream social networks and the greater web.”

