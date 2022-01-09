Chargers vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in a huge Week 18 AFC West showdown with playoff implications.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Raiders online:

Chargers vs Raiders Preview

It’s simple: the winner of this game will advance to the playoffs. As it stands, Los Angeles has the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference, while the Raiders need a win or tie, coupled with a Colts loss (or a Colts and Steelers loss) in order to get in.

Las Vegas has won three in a row, while the Chargers are 2-2 over their last four games, so the Raiders enter this one the hotter team.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season, and he leads the NFL’s fourth-ranked offense (387.1 yards per game). Los Angeles is scoring 27.6 points a game, and on ‘D,’ the unit ranks 10th overall, surrendering 361.0 total yards per contest.

“I think we all know what’s at stake here on both sides. It’s a huge game,” Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, who leads the team with 9.5 sacks, said this week. “These are the kinds of games that you wish you were playing this time of year — and we are this year. It’s just a great opportunity for both sides. I think we all grasp that, for sure. I think all of the coaches have a really great sense of urgency along with everybody this week. We definitely understand what’s at stake.”

On the other side, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for 4,618 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions so far this season. He’s leading a Raiders offense that’s netting 364.9 total yards per game. On defense, Las Vegas is giving up 330.8 total yards and 25.4 points per game, so it will have its hands full with Herbert.

“I think it’s going to be exciting. I think it’ll be loud. It’s basically our playoff game for our fans and all that kind of stuff,” Carr said about playing the Chargers. “So, what an exciting time for the last game of the season to mean so much for our city and for our organization. To think about where we’ve come from, to see where we’re at today with a chance against a really good football team, it’s exciting.”

The Chargers won the first time they faced the Raiders this season, 28-14, back on October 4.