Colorado State Capitol: Shooting Reported Outside, Shelter in Place Order

There were reports of shots being fired on a street outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, with a shelter-in-place order commencing. The order has now been lifted. There are no reported injuries.

“Officers are in the area of Colfax and Broadway investigating a report of shots fired. No reported injuries at this writing,” Denver police tweeted.

Colorado House Dems tweeted on April 18, 2022, “The Colorado State Patrol has issued a shelter in place order for the Capitol Complex after reports of shots fired at the intersection of Colfax and Broadway. Please follow directions from Colorado State Patrol & Denver Police Department.”

Colorado Senate Dems tweeted that the lockdown was lifted, writing, “📢UPDATE: The shelter in place order for the State Capitol & surrounding buildings has been lifted, according to Colorado State Patrol.”

Previously, the Senate Dems wrote, “The CO State Capitol is on lockdown after reports of shots fired at the intersection of Colfax & Broadway. Colorado State Patrol has issued a shelter in place order for the Capitol Complex.”

State Senator Kerry Donovan tweeted, “ALERT: #coleg #copolitics State Capitol :

This is the Colorado State Patrol – please shelter in place – report of shots fired colfax/broadway – CSP & DPD in the area.”

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted, “INCIDENT at CAPITOL: A shelter in place at the Capitol was enacted for an abundance of caution after report of shots fired near Colfax and Broadway. The shelter in place is being lifted at the Capitol and surrounding buildings at 1606 hours. Troopers in the area.”

Colorado Senate Republicans responded, “Thank you for keeping us safe!”

CBS Denver reported that the shelter-in-place order was lifted just after 4 p.m. on April 18, 2022.

CBS Denver reported that authorities are looking for a suspect. The television station confirmed with authorities that the shots were fired outside the building.

KDVR-TV also reported that the shots were being investigated in the area around Colfax Avenue.

The incident was just breaking, and many details were not known including suspect description or name and motive. Exactly how the shots fired incident unfolded was also not yet clear. Authorities had only given out general information.

The Colorado State Capitol is located at 200 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver, Colorado. You can read more about the Capitol complex here.

The Colorado State Capitol was constructed in the 1890s and opened in November 1894. It is located at 200 E. Colfax Ave. and is home of the Colorado General Assembly, and the offices of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Treasurer. Designed by architect Elijah E. Myers, the building is intentionally reminiscent of the United States Capitol, constructed of Colorado white granite and topped with its distinctive gold dome. The dome itself is covered in copper panels that are gilded with gold leaf from a Colorado mine. The gold was first added in 1908 to commemorate the Colorado Gold Rush.

