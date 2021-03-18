How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at Safeway or Albertsons

Many Safeway, Albertsons, and Randall’s pharmacies are now administering COVID-19 vaccines. Availability is increasing now that three vaccines are approved: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna. Here are the details on how you can sign up for a coronavirus vaccine at a Safeway near you.

Safeway & Albertsons Are Offering Vaccinations Based on State Availability

Albertsons Companies is offering vaccinations at many of its stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Randalls, and more.

Safeway is currently offering vaccinations based on state availability and eligibility rules. The good news is that more and more states are opening up eligibility, making the chances of getting an appointment increasingly likely. Immunizations will be offered at no cost. Albertsons and Randalls are also offering vaccinations based on state requirements.

Safeway notes on its website: “Please note that in some locations where the COVID-19 vaccine is currently available, appointments are filling fast! We will continue to release appointments as we receive COVID-19 vaccine supply based on eligibility.”

Albertsons is offering COVID-19 vaccinations here, and Randalls is offering them here. It’s important to note that all three webpages will take you to the same central scheduling hub online, which is described in the section below.

If you want to stay updated on vaccine eligibility in your area from Safeway, sign up for details here.

To receive vaccine eligibility updates from Albertsons, sign up here.

For Randalls, sign up here.

How to Schedule an Appointment with Safeway or Albertsons

You can schedule an appointment with Safeway or Albertsons at this link, which is also relevant for other stores owned by Albertsons Companies, including Randalls, Tom Thumb, Acme, Jewel Osco, Carrs, Amigos, Shaws, MedCart, Market Street, United Supermarket, and more.

To schedule an appointment, search for nearby pharmacies based on your ZIP code. You can choose if you’re seeking pharmacies within five miles, 15 miles, 30 miles, or 50 miles away.

After you enter your ZIP code and your region, you’ll be told who is eligible for the vaccine near you and you’ll be asked to verify that you’re in an eligible subgroup. After you do this, you’ll be taken to a vaccine scheduler page.

At this point, you can choose if you want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or dose one of one of the two-dose vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna.) You’ll then be told to select your preferred date and time, but you’ll get an error message if nothing is available near you. The message will read: “There is no availability at this time. Please try a different search or check back later as more availability may open.”

If you get the error message and are happy with either type of vaccine, Heavy noted that you can change the type of vaccine and you may then be given more options to choose from based on availability. If the vaccine is available in your region, you may be told which pharmacy has it in stock, but there could still be a lack of appointments available.

If you don’t see anything available, you’ll want to check back in later, as vaccine availability can change rapidly.

