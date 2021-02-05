How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at Wegmans

If you’re interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Wegmans, the pharmacy is one of many participating in the federal vaccination program. However, you’ll need to book an appointment first and be part of your state’s prioritization category for vaccines before you can receive one. Appointments are limited and currently tough to get, but availability may increase in the future.

How to Book a Vaccine Appointment at Wegmans

No matter what state you are in, you will need to schedule your vaccine appointment at wegmans.com/pharmacy, according to the website. You’ll need your insurance card ready, but you don’t need a Wegmans online account to schedule an appointment.

If you don’t have an online account, you can call 1-800-207-6099, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern. Your second dose will be scheduled at the time you receive your first dose.

Timeslots will be added regularly to the Wegmans pharmacy weblink, and they’ll book fast. Waitlists aren’t available, so you’ll need to check the webpage regularly. At this time, vaccination appointments aren’t listed on the webpage. You might also check this webpage for updates, along with the listing under your state here. This article will be updated as more information is available.

How to Book a Vaccine Appointment in New York

Wegman’s notes that participating New York locations include:

Rochester/Southern Tier: Eastway, Pittsford, Chili-Paul, Mt. Read, East Avenue, Corning, Hornell, Geneseo, Newark, Canandaigua, Lyell, Johnson City, Geneva

Buffalo: Alberta Drive, Sheridan Drive, Military Rd., Niagara Falls Blvd., Jamestown

Syracuse: Fairmount, Dewitt, Auburn

Wegman’s pharmacy employees in Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse, and adults 65 and older, are currently eligible.

How to Book a Vaccine Appointment in Pennsylvania

Wegman’s notes that participating Pennsylvania locations include:

Southeast PA: Collegeville, Concordville, Downingtown, Montgomeryville, Warrington

Northeast PA: Wilkes-Barre

Lehigh Valley: Bethlehem

Central PA: Harrisburg

Those eligible to be vaccinated in this state, Wegman’s notes, include:

Health care personnel

Emergency medical service workers

Outpatient care workers (e.g. doctors, dentists, registered nurses, physical therapists, etc., and their staff)

Residential care workers (e.g. nursing home, group home)

Pharmacy workers (pharmacists and pharmacy technicians)

COVID testing or vaccination site workers

Urgent care providers

Medical examiners and coroners

Funeral workers

Home care workers

Hospice care workers

Individuals age 65 and older

Individuals age 18-64 with high-risk conditions

How to Book a Vaccine Appointment in Massachusetts

Wegman’s notes that participating Massachusetts locations include Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Northborough, and Westwood.

Those eligible to be vaccinated in this state, Wegman’s notes, include:

Health care personnel

Residential care and corrections workers (e.g. nursing home, group home, shelters, prisons)

First responders

Home-based health care workers

Individuals age 75+

How to Book a Vaccine Appointment in Virginia

Wegman’s website currently notes that to be vaccinated in Virginia’s Rappahannock Area Health District, you’ll need to get an appointment at the Fredericksburg store. However, these can’t be scheduled at Wegman’s Pharmacy, but must be done online here or by calling 540-899-4797. Only individuals age 75+ are eligible.

How to Book a Vaccine Appointment in Maryland or New Jersey

Wegman’s website currently notes that stores in Maryland and New Jersey aren’t currently offering vaccinations. This could change, so keep an eye on the webpage for updates.

