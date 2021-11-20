Where to Order Crawford vs Porter PPV in US

Terence Crawford (37–0, 28 KOs) will put his WBO welterweight title on the line against Shawn Porter (31–3–1, 17 KOs) on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the PPV card (9 p.m. ET start time) can be ordered through ESPN+:

Buy Crawford vs Porter

Note that you need to be a subscriber to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $13.99 per month for ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ bundle) to purchase the PPV, which costs $79.99. You can get both ESPN+ and the PPV in one swoop via the above link.

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Crawford vs Porter live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Crawford vs Porter Preview

Crawford, who unified the light welterweight title before jumping up a weight class in 2017, has held the WBO welterweight strap since he stopped Jeff Horn in Las Vegas in June 2018.

The 34-year-old has successfully defended the title four times since, securing TKOs of José Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Kell Brook.

“I believe, deep down in my heart, that there are a lot of things I haven’t shown yet because I didn’t have to show it at that point,” Crawford told Sky Sports. “There are skills I haven’t had to display.

“Maybe Porter can bring those out. There is more to come. I am getting better.”

On July 31, the WBO ordered the knockout artist — 28 of Crawford’s 37 victories have come via stoppage — to take on Porter, the organization’s No. 2 contender.

Porter claimed the IBF and WBC welterweight titles in 2014 and 2018, respectively, successfully defending each belt once.

“I respect everything that Shawn does,” Crawford said, according to ESPN. “Shawn is athletic, he can box, he can bang, he can move around in the ring, he can cut corners and take angles.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that I don’t respect anything that he does. I’m just going to say that I do a lot of things better than Shawn. I’m going to show him come Saturday.”

Errol Spence Jr. took Porter’s WBC belt via split decision in September 2019, risking his IBF title in the process. Porter rebounded with a unanimous decision over Sebastian Formella 11 months later, his most recent fight.

“I think the first part of my legacy is done,” the 34-year-old Porter said ahead of the scrap with Crawford, according to Boxing Scene. “You can say that Shawn Porter has fought everybody. The other side of the legacy is I need y’all to say that Shawn Porter was in the ring with the best and he beat some of the best. This is the other best and I have to beat this dude. I keep saying that I have been in a couple of Super Bowls. I have won some and lost some but I don’t want this to be a Dan Marino effect when you are all talking about how good or great Dan Marino was but he never a Super Bowl. I can’t have y’all saying that about me.”