How to Watch ‘Cruel Summer’ TV Show Online Free

The latest thriller to come to TV is Cruel Summer, which premieres Tuesday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Cruel Summer streaming online for free:

‘Cruel Summer’ Preview

Cruel Summer | Official Trailer | FreeformIt's a fine line between victim and villain. Freeform's Cruel Summer premieres Tuesday, April 20th on Freeform, next day on Hulu. SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/freeformnetwork?sub_confirmation=1 About Cruel Summer: From executive producer Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”), “Cruel Summer” is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one… 2021-03-18T16:13:51Z

Freeform’s latest series, “Cruel Summer,” is an “unconventional thriller that takes place over three summers — 1993, 1994, 1995 — in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate, is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America,” according to the Freeform press release.

It continues, “Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which will have the viewers’ loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed.”

The cast is as follows:

Chiara Aurelia stars as Jeanette, a sweet high schooler who has a zest for life, but an almost obsessive need to be loved.

Olivia Holt stars as Kate, the embodiment of teenage perfection whose life is one to be envied until she mysteriously disappears.

Michael Landes will play Greg, Jeanette’s father, the kind of dad who his kids’ friends love, and who thinks the world of his daughter. Though he may present like he has it all together, there are cracks in his otherwise perfect façade.

Froy Gutierrez has been cast as Jamie, the kind of guy everyone loves. He starts as Jeannette’s secret crush, who ends up as her boyfriend the following year.

Harley Quinn Smith will star as Mallory, a quirky outsider who feels left behind when Jeannette becomes the popular girl. Her anger masks her genuine hurt by her once best friend.

Allius Barnes will portray Vince, Jeannette and Mallory’s other best friend. He’s loyal to his core and continues to stand by Jeannette, even when no one else will.

Blake Lee plays Martin, the kind of teacher every student loves. He genuinely cares about his students, maybe even a little too much.

Nathaniel Ashton portrays Ben, Jamie’s best friend, the kind of guy who tries to see everyone’s point of view, which frequently leaves him stuck in the middle.

Brooklyn Sudano rounds out the cast as Angela, a bartender at the local dive bar who becomes a sympathetic ear, and has no issue standing up for herself.

The premiere is actually two episodes airing back to back. The premiere episode is called “Happy Birthday Jeanette Turner” and it kicks off the missing girl plot from the description. The second episode is called “A Smashing Good Time” and its description reads, “It’s time for the annual Skylin Garden Club Party! Year after year after year, the residents of Skylin struggle with the truth around what happened to Kate, keeping their secrets buried and maintaining appearances.”

Then on April 27 comes “Off With a Bang,” whose description teases, “Victim or villain? Jeanette continues to add fuel to the fire as her reckless behavior causes her friends and family to question her even more.”

“Cruel Summer” premieres Tuesday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular 10 p.m. ET/PT time slot on April 27.