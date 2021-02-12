Oklahoma Man Kills Daughters & Himself While on Phone With Wife: Cops

On Tuesday afternoon, David Kaser was on the phone with his wife of 30 years when he shot and killed their two daughters before turning the gun on himself. The 56-year-old was having marital issues and after he killed their daughters, aged 19 and 14, he told his wife, “How do you like that?” before killing himself, authorities said.

His wife, who was at work at the time of the murder-suicide, called police to request that they do a welfare check because of Kaser’s threats. She added that she heard what appeared to be a gunshot on the phone, the Tulsa World reported. Officers responded to the couple’s home in Sand Springs, a western suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday afternoon and found the bodies of Kaser and his two teenage daughters, 19-year-old Clarissa Kaser and 14-year-old Crystal Kaser.

Authorities have indicated that the motive for the murder is known to them but it will not be made public.

Officers Said Kaser’s Wife Was at Work When He Told Her He Would Kill Himself & Their 2 Daughters

Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the girls’ mother called police at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check at their home in the 3900 block of South Walnut Creek Drive, Tulsa World wrote. She was working about 20 minutes away and told officers she was on the phone with her husband and he’d threatened to kill himself and their two daughters.

Kaser’s wife told officers the couple had been having problems in the last couple of months and it wasn’t the first time he’d made threats but that they seemed more serious on this occasion. When officers entered the home, they found the three deceased family members and a handgun. According to a preliminary investigation, the two teenage girls were shot once each and Kaser then shot himself using the same gun, Tulsa World reported.

One of the brothers of the teenage victims, Kenan Kaser, set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses and to help their mother pay Kaser’s “multiple debts.” The page states, “My father murdered my two sisters, then himself. It was with a gun, it was fast, they didnt suffer. My family is in complete shock. Nobody could have predicted this.”

Kaser & His Wife Had 6 Children But 4 of Their Kids Were Not at Home During Tuesday’s Incident

Authorities said they would not reveal the motive but said Kaser, who was described as disabled and jobless, was having marital disputes with his wife and had been staying at home with the children, KTUL wrote. Enzbrenner said, “It probably isn’t the first time that they had this kind of conversation.”

Kaser was a Tulsa native who went to college in Ohio and was married to his wife for over 30 years, the outlet reported. The couple had six children together but the four others were not at home at the time of the murder-suicide. Clarissa Kaser graduated from Charles Page High school in 2020, Tulsa World reported, while Crystal Kaser was in ninth grade at Clyde Boyd Middle School, studying virtually.

Sand Springs Public Schools posted about the tragedy on Facebook, writing, “Our hearts are heavy for the recent tragedies of two Sand Springs families. Our condolences go out to each of these families. As our community tries to make sense of the last few weeks’ events, we will stand ready to offer support and help whenever needed.” The murder-suicide was the second in recent weeks after Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross killed his partner and two young children before committing suicide on January 30, Tulsa World reported.

READ NEXT: Social Media Influencer Set on Fire & Killed by Ex-Husband, Family Says