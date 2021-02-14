Daytona 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Daytona International Speedway will host the 63rd Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Daytona 500 online for free:

2021 Daytona 500 Preview

Denny Hamlin will look to become the first driver in history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s.

The 40-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who took the Daytona 500 in 2016 as well but has never won a Cup Series championship, will also have a shot at becoming just the third driver to win the race at least four times; he’d join four-time winner Cale Yarborough and seven-time winner Richard Petty.

“This is something that no one’s ever done before,” Hamlin said, according to The Associated Press. “Other guys have won championships, obviously. I would want to do something no one else has done.”

In a sense, Hamlin will have two chances to win on Sunday: 23XI Racing, the single-car team he co-owns with retired basketball legend Michael Jordan, will have Bubba Wallace driving the No. 23 car.

“From my standpoint, I am really looking forward to going to the racetrack, and concentrating on one thing, and that is being a race car driver and getting the most out of it,” Hamlin told Motorsport.com.

“For myself, I’ve felt like February 1st was the date where I was kind of done with the day-to-day for 23XI and I just think now my focus is now on the #11 team and how we can win a lot of races and win a championship.”

“That’s ultimately going to be the best thing for me in the long run, is to continue to be successful, and that will be a good thing for my race team as well.

“As long as I keep my on-track success, I can continue to be an asset and that is something that is good for them (23XI).

“This is where my focus is now. I’ll spend a day, a day-and-a-half during the week, that I would typically have off in the middle of the week, to concentrate on 23XI, but my preparation time, my post-race time will be unchanged here on the driver’s side.”

Wallace, 27, is still searching for his first Cup Series win. He finished second to Austin Dillon in the 2018 Daytona 500.

“Denny told me at the beginning of this deal that if something isn’t right, don’t hesitate to go to him no matter the circumstances,” Wallace said, according to NASCAR.com. “I’ll make sure to have that lifeline in my back pocket if things aren’t necessarily going to plan for whatever reason. But I don’t expect that to happen. I think we have the right people in the right place to make our program a success from the front office to our guys in the shop, then our road crew to our pit crew.”