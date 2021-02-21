Djokovic vs Medvedev Australian Open Live Stream: How to Watch Online

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has a third consecutive Australian Open championship in his sights as he takes on young gun Daniil Medvedev for the title on Sunday.

In the United States, the match starts early Sunday at about 3:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Djokovic vs Medvedev online for free:

Djokovic vs Medvedev Preview

Djokovic is back in the championship match of the Australian open after dispatching of Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Milos Raonic, Alexander Zverev and Aslan Karatsev.

But the run has been anything but easy for Djokovic, who is dealing with an injury to his abdomen.

“It took a lot out of me,” Djokovic said of this Australian Open. “I was exhausted, especially after Zverev’s match, but I was thrilled to overcome those huge challenges. I knew that once I triumphed over Zverev that things will be better, will get better for me. I just had that kind of inner feeling and proved to be right.”

The World No. 1 can win his 18th major if he takes down Medvedev, bringing him closer to Roger Federer’s record of 20.

“This is one of my two biggest professional goals,” Djokovic said in December. To reach the record of, [and] surpass Roger’s record for longest [time at] No.1 and win as many slams as possible,” Djokovic said. “I have been saying that before, so I’m working towards that.

“I’m at a good place right now, in a good position. Hopefully I can stay healthy and continue to play well.”

With so many big matches under his belt, is there still pressure?

“Pressure is always there,” Djokovic said. “It’s part of what we do. There’s been a lot of talk about the new generations coming and taking over the three of us, but realistically that isn’t happening still.

“We can talk about it all day if you want but with all my respect about the other guys, they still have a lot of work to do. I’m not going to stand here and hand it over to them. I’m going to make them work their ass off for it.”

On the other side is the 25-year-old Medvedev, who is seeking his first Grand Slam title but is on a 20-match streak.

“First of all, I like that I don’t have a lot of pressure because he never lost in eight times that he was here in the final,” Medvedev said. “It’s him who had all the pressure getting to Roger [Federer] or Rafa [Nadal] in the grand slam [count].

“He has more experience but more things to lose than me.”

Medvedev punched his ticket to the final with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 semifinal victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who upset Rafael Nadal.

“It was definitely not easy, because we saw the match with Rafa was kind of the same score after two sets. [In] the third set, Rafa was dominating but didn’t manage to win the match, so I got a little bit scared and tight,” said Medvedev, in an on-court interview, per the ATP official site. “It is the semi-final of a Slam… It was not easy, but I am happy I managed to switch my game on, especially in some tight moments on my serve and I am really happy to be in the final.”