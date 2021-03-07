Drake vs Loyola Live Stream: How to Watch MVC Championship Online

The No. 1 seed Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (23-4) will take on the No. 2 seed Drake Bulldogs (25-3) in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship Sunday.

The game starts at 2:10 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Drake vs Loyola online for free:

Loyola vs Drake MVC Championship Preview

The Ramblers took on No. 4 seed Indiana State in the semifinals, winning handily, 65-49. Center Cameron Krutwig led the way for Loyola, notching a double-double, scoring a game-high 18 points while hauling in 11 rebounds. Krutwig was one of four players scoring in double figures for the Ramblers, with Lucas Williamson (14 points), Keith Clemons (12 points) and Aher Uguak (10 points) all solid contributors in the win.

“The five starters have really kind of taken it upon ourselves to set the tone in games,” Krutwig said after the win, per Federal News Network. “It’s not just offensively. It’s mostly on defense. When it comes down to it we were firing on all cylinders, making the right reads.”

The Ramblers have certainly been doing it with defense. Loyola hasn’t given up more than 54 points any of its past six wins in the tourney so far. “It felt like we were loose,” Ramblers coach Porter Moser added. “We know we can shoot and the guys have just been really loose shooting it.”

On the other side, Drake advanced to the semis after its quarterfinal against Northern Iowa was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test. Subsequent contract tracing rendered UNI unable to play, resulting in a disqualification for the team.

After moving on to the semis, Drake eked out a win in a close game against Missouri State that went down to the wire. The Bulldogs survived an early surge by the Bears, who went on a 9-0 tear that put them up 30-26. Drake made five of its last six shots in the first half, though, taking a 40-37 lead at halftime. They managed to hang on to the lead despite a strong showing from the Missouri State, ultimately winning 71-69.

Guard Joseph Yesufu led all scorers with a game-high 25 points for the Bulldogs and forward Tremell Murphy added 20 points and seven boards. It was the Yesufu who scored the winning shot with 2.5 seconds remaining in the game, and he also went 8-10 from the free throw line.

The Ramblers are averaging 71.6 points a game, while the Bulldogs are the better scoring team, netting 78.1 points per contest. That said, Loyola is ranked 20th nationally, so they’ll be the favorite heading into the championship matchup on Sunday, and they have the better defense. The Ramblers are allowing 55.2 points a game to opposing teams, which is tops in the MVC by a decent margin. Drake has the second-best defense in the conference, surrendering 64.3 points per contest.