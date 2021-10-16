Where to Watch ETSU vs Chattanooga Football 2021

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-0, 3-0) will visit the Chattanooga Mocs (2-3, 1-1) at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 16.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Nexstar affiliates, but anyone in the US can also watch ETSU vs Chattanooga live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch ETSU vs Chattanooga live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

ETSU vs Chattanooga Preview

Another chapter in the Rail Rivalry Series will be written in this one. Chattanooga holds a 23-19-1 advantage in the all-time series.

The Mocs haven’t won back-to-back games all season. Chattanooga is coming off a 37-34 loss to VMI last weekend. Quarterback Cole Copeland 18 of 35 passes for 192 yards in a losing effort. Despite solid contributions from running backs Tyrell Price (17 carries, 122 yards, two touchdowns) and Ailym Ford (17 carries, 118 yards, two touchdowns), Chattanooga couldn’t quite get it done.

“We came out and did some things and did things well. We have plenty of things we need to get better at, and we just need to do it,” Mocs head coach Rusty Wright said after the loss. “Our guys played well and I’m proud of them. I’m so happy for those kids and those coaches. We had a good week of practice and a good week of preparation. I tell them all the time, it’s different every Saturday.”

The Mocs are scoring 21.4 points a game on offense, while allowing 20.6 points a game on defense. Their secondary has been particularly solid, allowing a stingy 99.6 yards a game.

“They are playing really good defense, running the football and playing the kicking game well,” ETSU head coach Randy Sander said, via the team’s official website. “It’s going to be fun Saturday. It’s going to be a big challenge. It’s going to be a good, physical, hard-fought SoCon game. I expect it to be a 60-minute football game. I’ll be shocked if it’s more than a one score game, one way or another. They are a good football team. It’s easy to see, once you watch the tape, why they were picked preseason favorites.”

ETSU has been on fire to start the season, scoring 39.3 points per contest. The Buccaneers have been particularly explosive on offense, netting 474.7 total yards per game. Their defense hasn’t been too shabby, either, surrendering 18.8 points a game so far this year.

East Tennessee State is fresh from a 48-21 beatdown of Citadel last weekend. QB Tyler Riddell played well in the win, going 16-24 for 270 yards and a TD. Running back Quay Holmes also chipped in 132 yards, and he scored two of the team’s five rushing touchdowns.

Now, ETSU looks to make it seven in a row.