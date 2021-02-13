Frederick K.C. Price Cause of Death: Los Angeles Megachurch Pastor Dies of COVID-19

Frederick K.C. Price, the beloved Los Angeles pastor who founded the Crenshaw Christian Center, is dead at the age of 89, according to his son.

In tributes, he was called the “best example of faith I’ve ever witnessed” and “the greatest faith teacher of the last 40 years.”

Fred Price’s cause of death is COVID-19, according to CBS Los Angeles. He was well-known for a broadcast called Ever Increasing Faith Ministries.

Price’s son confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Price ‘Fought the Good Fight,’ the Pastor’s Family Says

Frederick K. Price Jr. wrote on Facebook,

Our Husband, Father and your Apostle has gone to be with the Lord this evening. We accept his decision to go as he got a glimpse of glory a couple of weeks ago. But we are sad. Please allow us some time to process all of this. He fought the good fight of faith and laid hold of eternal life.

The post is signed Price’s family.

Stephanie Bee wrote shortly before his death, “In regard to our beloved father, Frederick K.C. Price, we would like to thank all of you for your prayers, calls texts, posts and love! Dad is currently still in the hospital….We are still standing for his complete healing and restoration from the complications he has endured as a result of COVID-19. We will never give up on our dad and we will keep praying, keep believing, keep standing and keep coveting a miracle for him.”

On January 4, Price Jr. wrote, “Happy 89th birthday Dad, I love you and honor you for the measuring stick of a man you’ve been my entire life. As many of you know my parents both tested positive for Covid-19. Once the frustration and annoyance passed, I reminded myself of their faith and the many challenges they’ve overcome. Coronavirus is just another notch on their belts. Thanks for all your prayers 🙏🏽; much love and appreciation to you all.”

According to ABC 7, Price started the 28,000-member strong Christian Center in 1973. It was “one of America’s first Black megachurches,” the television station reported, reaching 15 million people on television each week. His family founded a Christian School at the Crenshaw Christian Center, which is now a COVID-19 vaccine site, according to ABC 7.

He is survived by his wife Betty, whom he married in 1953, and four children. He was born in Santa Monica in 1932, ABC 7 reported.

Tributes Flowed in for Fred Price, Calling Him a ‘Powerful Pastor & Teacher’

Battle of the Mind part 1Everyone has to fight the battle that goes on in the mind. Our thought life determines where we are in the things of God. In Part One of this five-part series, Apostle Fred Price instructs the Believer on how to control their thought life by utilizing the whole armor of God. 2019-11-05T09:53:20Z

Tributes flowed on the comment thread of Price’s son. Here are some of them:

“My deepest condolence. I accepted Christ in 1982 while watching Ever Increasing Faith Ministries. A powerful Pastor and Teacher. Thank you for your faithfulness. Rest easy Apostle, you will be deeply missed.”

“My condolences and prayers are with you and your family. Apostle was a powerful man of God and taught us how to live by faith. I will miss him and the fiery no nonsense life he lived before all. Rest well sir.”

“#TheGreatestFaithTeacher of the last 40 years is #RestingWithJesus‼️ #WellDoneHero🥲 He was Ours. He blessed me in my 20’s. He taught me, the difference between Faith, Foolishness, and Presumption!”

“Love you and your beautiful family Pastor! And Thank Father God for gifting us with the best example of faith I’ve ever witnessed! Thank you for your willingness to share him with so many as well. Our hearts are broken.”

“His was the very first message of faith that powerfully impacted me. My life was forever changed after hearing him first in 1982. I watched EIF for so many years and tithed there until I found a local church home.”

“Pastor, with all respect and honor, you will NEVER know the fullness of the vast impact your father has had in the earth. This man has been a part of my life for 42 years, and I have no doubt he fulfilled his assignment and purpose, and now there is therefore laid up for him a crown of righteousness. We share in your sorrow, but thanks be unto GOD, we do not sorrow as those without hope.”

