Frederick Livingston Jr. Identified as Apollo Theater Victim

Frederick Livingston Jr. was identified as the victim who died after the roof collapsed during a concert at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Video showed the rescue efforts inside the theater after a tornado struck the Illinois community.

Be forewarned that the video is disturbing because of the sounds in it. It shows massive devastation inside the theater.

Livington’s top post on Facebook is about a December 2022 concert at the Apollo. He wrote, “Scene immolation,dark funeral and cannibal corpse tonight killer show give it to appolio for having these kind of bands for Rob Barrett’s pick at the end of the set handed to me awesome.” He also went by the name of Fred Livington Jr., according to his Facebook page.

Frederick Livington Jr., a Car & ‘Heavy Metal Enthusiast’ Was the Only Victim Who Died, But Many Others Were Also Injured

JUST IN: Frederick Forest Livingston, Jr., 50, has been identified as the man killed, his employer and sister told ABC News Saturday. https://t.co/XKFwKIGrJj — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 1, 2023

Journalist Stephanie Wade wrote on Facebook, “On behalf of the family of Frederick Forest Livingston Jr. Fred was a son, brother, father, uncle and grandpa. Fred was a car (proud owner of a 1967 GTO) and heavy metal enthusiast. Fred had a big heart and cared for others deeply. Please keep all of Fred’s family and friends in your thoughts.”

She wrote, “Family say it was 50-year-old Frederick Livingston Jr. who was killed last night in Belvidere at a packed metal concert, when the roof collapsed.”

In a broadcast, Wade said the concert was sold out. She spoke to people inside the Apollo theater, who said that officials announced a break due to weather and were trying to get people into the basement when the roof collapsed. One woman said that Livingston was at the concert with his son. Wade interviewed a man who said it sounded like “bombs” were going off inside of the theater.

Chief Shawn Schadle from the Belvidere Fire Department said in a news conference that many people were injured in the tragedy.

He said that officials arrived in two minutes when they received news of the roof collapse. He confirmed that a show was going on at the time with about 200 people in attendance.

According to Schadle, in addition to the one fatality, two people had life-threatening severe injuries, two more had severe injuries, 18 people suffered moderate injuries, and five people had minor injuries.

Video Showed Rescue Efforts Inside the Theater

The video captured a rescue worker saying, “Stay with me, okay? I am not leaving you,” as screams occur throughout the theater. One man says in the video that he hoped a person was not under the stage. It’s not clear which victims those comments referred to.

The video shows the massive damage inside the theater.

IEMA Dir. Alicia Tate-Nadeau toured tornado damage in #BelvidereIL today at the @ApolloTheater and Parkside Manor. She sends condolences to the loved ones of the one person who died, those still hospitalized, others with minor injuries ….plus those with property damage. #ILWX pic.twitter.com/xw8RtJWoCJ — ReadyIllinois (@ReadyIllinois) April 1, 2023

Ready Illinois shared photos of the damage to the Apollo Theater and wrote, “IEMA Dir. Alicia Tate-Nadeau toured tornado damage in #BelvidereIL today at the @ApolloTheater and Parkside Manor. She sends condolences to the loved ones of the one person who died, those still hospitalized, others with minor injuries ….plus those with property damage. #ILWX”

Schadle said all victims are not accounted for, but the theater has been condemned.

Patients suffered blunt trauma, including head and neurological trauma, soft tissue injuries, and orthopedic and extremity injuries, Medical Director Matt Smetana said in the news conference.

He praised first responders for their response to the theater.

