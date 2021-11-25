How to Watch Fresno State vs San Jose State Football Live Stream 2021

San Jose State hosts Fresno State on Thursday at CEFCU Stadium. This rivalry does have Mountain West championship ramifications and a chance to win another edition of “The Battle for the Valley Trophy”.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Fresno State vs San Jose State online:

For both Bulldogs and Spartans, being able to play on Thanksgiving is another tradition that is a part of their rivalry. For Fresno State, it is an huge step forward in their aspirations towards challenging towards for Mountain West title.

These two teams meet again after two years as they did not play each other last year because of COVID-19 issues. Fresno State maintains a slight 42-38-3 edge overall, although San Jose State won the last meeting, 17-16 at home in 2019.

The Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2 MW) are still alive for the West Division title. They need a win over the Spartans and then for San Diego State to lose to Boise State on Friday. That would tie both teams at 6-2 in the conference, but Fresno State owns the tiebreaker thanks to a 30-20 win over the Aztecs on Oct. 30. San Jose State (5-6, 3-4) won’t get to defend its Mountain West title, but the Spartans need a win to become bowl eligible.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a convincing 34-7 win over New Mexico last week. They were led by quarterback Jake Haener who threw for 300 yards. Meanwhile he was helped out by his defense as they held the Lobos to 196 total yards, only 34 of those coming through the air. Fresno State was dominant on third down, going 10-for-17 when it had the ball while limiting New Mexico to 3-for-12.

Despite the overwhelming win, the Bulldogs weren’t able to run the ball (averaged 2.4 yards per carry) and committed 10 penalties for 79 yards, so there are some things that need to be cleaned up.

On the other end of the spectrum, Spartans are coming off of their worst loss of the season, a 48-17 rout at home courtesy of Utah State. The offense generated just 150 yards, including 12 on the ground. SJSU also converted just one of the 12 third-down opportunities. In the process, they turned the ball over three times. It will be fascinating to see how this team responds to head coach Brent Brennan and bounces back in this rivalry game with bowl eligibility on the line.