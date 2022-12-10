Grant Wahl Cause of Death: How Did the Journalist Die?

Grant Wahl was a soccer journalist who collapsed and died at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. How did Wall die? What was his cause of death?

According to CNN, Wahl “collapsed” while he was “in the press area while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match.” The cause of death is not clear, the cable news network reported. His brother claims he was murdered, but authorities have not revealed an official cause of death.

According to CNN, shortly before his death, Wahl created headlines across the globe when he was “detained and briefly refused entry to a World Cup match because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.”

A Witness Says Wahl Was Laughing at a Joke ‘Only Minutes Earlier’; His Brother Claims He Was Murdered

I’m in shock. I was sitting next to him tonight. He was working on his story on his laptop, it was about 4 minutes before the end of the extra time. He was laughing at a joke we saw on Twitter only minutes earlier. I can’t believe it. My deepest condolences to @GrantWahl’s family https://t.co/wnWlxY9L3l — Rafael Cores (@rafacores) December 10, 2022

According to Daily Mail, Wahl was “healthy” before collapsing during a game on Friday, December 9, 2022. His brother, Eric, provided that detail in an Instagram video that is now deleted.

‘I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup. I do not believe my brother just died, I believe he was killed,” Wahl’s brother Eric said, according to Daily Mail.

According to Daily Mail, Wahl said in a podcast the day before he died,

My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.

He had tested negative for COVID-19, Daily Mail reported. “I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” he wrote, according to Daily Mail.

The New York Times reported that Wahl went into “acute distress” in the final moments of a game that he was covering.

Witness Rafael Cores wrote on Twitter,

US Soccer Mourned Wahl in a Lengthy Statement

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

US Soccer released a lengthy statement about Grant Wahl’s death on its official Twitter page. “The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” it read.

The statement continued:

Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: Teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport. Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us. U.S. soccer sends its sincerest condolences to Grant’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and all of his family members, friends and colleagues in the media, and we thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on.

Wahl’s Wife, Celine Gounder, Proclaimed That She Was in ‘Complete Shock’

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder, posted a statement on Twitter. “I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl’s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight,” she wrote. “I’m in complete shock.”

Her Twitter page describes her as: “Medicine/Infectious Disease/Epidemiology/@KFF @KHNews Senior Fellow & Editor-at-Large for Public Health/@CBSNews contributor/@NYUGrossman prof/@BellevueHosp doc.”

Wahl’s last tweet, just hours before he died, read, “Just an incredible designed set-piece goal by the Netherlands.” The tweet before it read, “What just happened?”

Wahl’s website reads:

I covered soccer for Sports Illustrated for 25 years, including 11 World Cups—six men’s, five women’s—and wrote more than three dozen cover stories on some of the most prominent figures in sports. I have written two books: The Beckham Experiment (2009), the first soccer book to make the New York Times Best Seller list, and Masters of Modern Soccer (2018), about the craft of soccer position by position. I have worked in television since 2012, have conducted hundreds of in-depth podcast interviews and have created and hosted narrative podcast series on the Freddy Adu story and the origins of the U.S. women’s national team and the FIFA women’s World Cup. I’m conversational in Spanish.

