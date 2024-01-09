Hayley Erbert Pays Tribute to Husband Derek Hough 1 Month After Emergency Surgery

Hayley Erbert paid tribute to her husband Derek Hough hours after he won his 4th Emmy Award.

On January 7, 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge was honored at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony. Hough won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for the choreography he created for a “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 pro dancer performance set to Michael Buble’s song “Higher.”

Erbert was unable to attend the Emmy Awards ceremony with her husband, as she is recovering from major surgery for cranial hematoma. But on January 8, Hough’s newlywed wife shared an emotional post to honor him and his big win.

Hayley Erbert Said Derek Hough Continues to Amaze Her

In a post shared to Instagram on January 8, Erbert posted two throwback photos of her hugging her husband and another of him holding his award following the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles. After congratulating the love of her life, Erbert noted that Hough had a wonderful homecoming after spending the past month in Washington DC following her emergency surgery in early December.

“What a way to be welcomed home after such an unfathomable month,” she wrote. “@derekhough, you continue to amaze me with your drive, brilliance, and commitment to excellence. I have loved being able to witness and be a part of your journey this far and cannot wait to see what else the future holds. I love you more than anything and am so unbelievably proud of you, today and always. ♥️”

Hough dedicated his Emmy Award to his wife in a tear-filled acceptance speech the night prior. The six-time mirrorball champion broke down in tears as he shared that he had just flown home from the East Coast. “One month ago I had a life-changing moment and it just reminded me how to really cherish and to really savor every moment,” he said in his acceptance speech. “What a stark contrast this has been. I just flew in last night from DC and so this is a nice welcome home gift.”

“I want to dedicate this to my beautiful wife,” he continued. “Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable and you inspire me every single day.”

In an Instagram post, he added, “To my wife, @hayley.erbert this one’s for you. The centerpiece and muse of this dance. This journey, these moments, they are all the more precious because of what we’ve endured together.”

Julianne Hough Also Congratulated Her Brother

On the night of his Emmy win, Hough had his sister, Julianne Hough, by his side. In an Instagram video, Julianne shared footage as she accompanied her big brother to the ceremony. The DWTS co-host proudly noted that her brother had 14 Emmy nominations for choreography, more than anyone else. She also shared a photo of the two presenting an award at the ceremony as she reflected on the rollercoaster of a month her sibling had.

“Not only is he the most nominated choreographer (14 times!) in history, but to have won such an amazing award after this past month was an extraordinary way to welcome Derek home,” she added. “A true depiction of experiencing the highs and lows while so gracefully showing up in gratitude Derek! So proud of you! Love you ❤️”

