How to Watch Evander Holyfield Fight Tonight

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield will square off with former UFC light heavyweight champ Vitor Belfort in a boxing match consisting of eight two-minute rounds on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

The fight card (David Haye vs Joe Fournier, Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll, Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz, Holyfield vs Belfort) starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched via Fite PPV.

You may be able to order the fight through your cable provider, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device, you’ll need to buy it through FITE. The fight costs $49.99.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy and watch the Holyfield vs Belfort fight on Saturday night:

How to Buy Holyfield vs Belfort

Note: You need to sign up for a FITE account (it’s free) before you purchase the fight, and you can only sign up for FITE through their app on your phone or other streaming device (and not on your computer)

1) Go here to buy the fight 2) Select “Buy $49.99” 3) Sign in with your FITE account credentials 3b) If you don’t already have a FITE account, download the FITE app on your phone or streaming device and sign up for free 4) Enter your payment information to purchase the fight 5) You can then watch the fights on the FITE website or FITE app

How to Watch Holyfield vs Belfort

Once you’re signed up for FITE and have purchased the fight, you can watch Holyfield vs Belfort and all the fights via the FITE app on any of the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Android TV

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

You can also cast the fight to select smart TV’s through the app on your phone, or you can watch on your computer via the Fite website.

More information an all of FITE’s compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Holyfield vs Belfort Preview

Vitor Belfort’s opponent aged 10 years and jumped up a few weight classes overnight.

The former UFC light heavyweight champ was originally slated to square off with Oscar De La Hoya on Saturday, but the 48-year-old boxing legend contracted COVID-19, resulting in his hospitalization. Though he’s now out of the hospital, De La Hoya won’t meet Belfort in the ring on Saturday.

Belfort will instead face another boxing great — Evander Holyfield, 58, a former undisputed champ at cruiserweight and heavyweight. The switch prompted a venue change; California wouldn’t sanction the fight with Holyfield on short notice, so the bout was moved to Florida.

“Frustration is a juice without vitamins for the soul. I see this as an opportunity and that’s how it happened,” Belfort told Ag Fight in Portuguese, according to Bloody Elbow. “I’m very happy with my upgrade to first class.”

The 44-year-old Brazilian added: “I’m like water. If it gets cold, I’ll turn into ice. If it gets hot, I’ll turn into steam, but the element remains there, always ready to find a way (to win). My opponents may be different, but I’m the same. Aggressive, with the gentleness of an artist. Like a lightning bolt, I make no sound. I bring the energy necessary to accomplish the much desired task.”

Belfort last fought in MMA in May 2018, when he succumbed to a second-round Lyoto Machida kick to the face. He’s boxed professionally once before; Belfort knocked out Josemario Neves in 61 seconds in April 2006.

Holyfield hasn’t fought since May 2011, when he secured a 10th-round TKO of Brian Nielsen to improve to 44-10 with a pair of draws.

“Well, the thing is that I’ve been in good shape and I’ve been taking care of my body,” Holyfield recently told MMA Junkie. “I didn’t have a lot of bad habits that a lot of people have and that’s a big part of it. Talking to the younger people, you take care of yourself while you’re young and when you get older still take care of yourself. If you take care of yourself on both sides you’ll be alright.”

He added that he’s unsure if he’ll fight again after the scrap with Belfort.

“This is like a one-off because after every fight I’m like, ‘I don’t know,’” Holyfield said, per MMA Junkie. “After each and every fight you have to make a decision: Are you going to do it again or not?’ At any given time if I decided I don’t want to do it no more, it’s O.K.”