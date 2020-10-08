How Many Children Does Kamala Harris Have? She Has 2 Stepchildren

How many kids does Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, have? She doesn’t have any biological children, but she’s so close to her two stepchildren that they call her “Momala.”

Here’s what you need to know about Harris’ stepchildren.

Her Stepchildren Call Her Momala

Harris has two stepchildren — her husband Douglas Emhoff’s children from his previous marriage with Kerstin Emhoff: Cole and Ella, Newsweek reported.

Harris waited until she and Emhoff had been dating for several months before first introducing herself to his children, CNN reported. She was really nervous and then felt relieved when they welcomed her to the family.

Today, Harris is so close with her stepchildren that they lovingly refer to her as “Momala.”

In May 2019, Harris wrote on Twitter: “Of all the titles I’ve ever had, Momala is my favorite.”

She also shared a Happy Father’s Day message to her husband in June.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father-figures across our nation. And to my husband, best friend, and biggest supporter @douglasemhoff—you are a wonderful father to Ella and Cole and we’re so lucky to have you in our lives. pic.twitter.com/9LWbwcRrSh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 21, 2020

Harris wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father-figures across our nation. And to my husband, best friend, and biggest supporter @douglasemhoff—you are a wonderful father to Ella and Cole and we’re so lucky to have you in our lives.”

Cole Emhoff Graduated from College in May 2017

Little father son Sunday selfie! pic.twitter.com/aTEFSkGZqV — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 3, 2019

Douglas Emhoff wrote on Twitter that after the campaign for president ended, he and his son Cole Emhoff started a Wednesday night dinner ritual. He said he was so proud when Cole invited him over and there was a cheese plate waiting.

Post campaign son and dad started a Wed night dinner ritual. Last night son invited dad to his apt. There was a cheese plate. My work is done. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/5MfFZ1hBxt — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) February 13, 2020

In September, Harris wrote that she was proud to be Cole’s “Momala.”

Happy birthday to our brilliant and talented son, Cole. I am proud every day to be your Momala. pic.twitter.com/8aFyeF4Q0F — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2020

In September 2019, she wrote about Cole: “You are a pure joy and I am proud, every day, to be your Momala.”

Happy birthday to our son, Cole. You are a pure joy and I am proud, every day, to be your Momala. pic.twitter.com/DNw4BasvWZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

Cole Emhoff graduated from college in May 2017.

He did it! Congratulations to our amazing son Cole! pic.twitter.com/0fy0kFQq98 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) May 22, 2017

He also once joked that Cole was his fantasy football co-owner.

Happy Birthday to our awesome son (and my fantasy football co-owner) Cole! Love you and continually proud of you!!! pic.twitter.com/iqpe5bPgRA — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) September 15, 2018

She Agonized Over Missing Ella Emhoff’s Swim Meets & Graduation

Proud Papa at Ella's Senior Art Show! pic.twitter.com/UbvJPHU1Xp — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 17, 2017

Harris wrote in Elle that when she was sworn in as Senator, she agonized over missing some of stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s swim meets.

She added that when James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, she had to miss Ella Emhoff’s graduation. She said Ella was understanding, but Harris still felt awful until colleague Maggie Hassan told her: “Our kids love us for who we are and the sacrifices we make. They get it.”

Happy birthday to our daughter, Ella. My heart is whole and my life is full with you in it. Love, Momala pic.twitter.com/LeooS8BBaF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

On Ella’s birthday in 2019, Harris wrote, “Happy birthday to our daughter, Ella. My heart is whole and my life is full with you in it. Love, Momala.”

She Said Her Stepchildren Are Her ‘Endless Source of Love & Pure Joy’

In 2019, Harris’ New Year’s resolution was to have more family dinners, she told Good Morning America.

She said:

I spend time thinking about recipes, I plan menus in my head and then it’s just a matter of when can I get the family together and be home to cook Sunday family dinner… So my goal this year is to do even more Sunday family dinners. It’s my most favorite thing to do.”

She wrote in Elle that when she and Emhoff were dating, she was hooked on him, but his children “reeled me in.”

“(Ella and Cole) are my endless source of love and pure joy,” she wrote.

